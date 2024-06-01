Pitt Football Offers 2027 Central Catholic OL
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers share a long standing history with Pittsburgh Central Catholic, with the school just a half mile away from the Cathedral of Learning.
Pitt football is hosting camps this weekend to find new great talent and they chose to offer a Class of 2027 offensive lineman from the high school in Jimmy Kalis. Kalis announced his offer and put a picture up with Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi.
Kalis is a part of a football family with great history. His brother Kyle Kalis played for Michigan, earning Second Team All-American honors in 2016, and also played in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts and his hometown Cleveland Browns, as he played for Lakewood High School in Lakewood, Ohio.
Their father, Todd Kalis, played as a guard for Arizona State and the Minnesota Vikings drafted him in the Fourth Round of the 1988 NFL Draft. He would spend six seasons with the Vikings from 1988-93, the 1994 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the 1995 season with the Cincinnati Bengals, playing in 103 games and starting 63 games in his NFL career.
Kalis holds a number of offers already heading into his sophomore season, including ACC foes Duke, NC State and Syracuse and MAC schools Akron, Central Michigan and Miami (Ohio).
He has visited Pitt three prior times, including this past March for spring practice, for the Louisville game on Oct. 14 and last June for another Pitt camp.
Kalis has also visited a number of other Power 4 schools that have shown interest, including Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin
He stands at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds and generally plays left tackle. He has the size and strength to become a great offensive lineman, one that Pitt will hope to keep home in the coming years.
Pitt has had a number of Central Catholic alumni play for them, most notably, quarterback Dan Marino. Some other names in recent years include defensive backs Damar Hamlin and Bricen Garner, defensive tackle/fullback Rashad Wheeler, long snapper Cal Adomitis, defensive tackle David Green and linebacker John Petrishen.
Current Central Catholic alumni on the Pitt roster heading into next season include both redshirt junior defensive tackle Elliot Donald and incoming freshman defensive end Ty Yuhas on scholarship and both walk-ons redshirt senior offensive lineman Matt Altsman and redshirt sophomore tight end Josh Altsman.
