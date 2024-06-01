Inside The Panthers

Pitt Falls in Latest Bracketology

The Pitt Panthers are back on the bubble.

Noah Strackbein

Pittsburgh Panthers guard Nike Sibande (22) competes for a rebound against Xavier Musketeers forward Cesare Edwards (4) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Xavier Musketeers in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Ncaa Xavier Pitt Basketball March 19 0131
Pittsburgh Panthers guard Nike Sibande (22) competes for a rebound against Xavier Musketeers forward Cesare Edwards (4) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Xavier Musketeers in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Ncaa Xavier Pitt Basketball March 19 0131 / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY

PITTSBURGH -- Earlier this spring we reported that Joe Lunardi, the resident bracketologist for ESPN, had moved Pitt basketball firmly into the field in his predictions for the 2025 tournament.

Now, Lunardi has released another update, one in which the Panthers fall back into the First Four play-in round that they participated in for the 2023 tournament.

In his updated bracketology, Lunardi has Pitt in the First Four with Missouri, Saint Mary's and Nebraska. In this version, the Panthers would be competing on the 10 seed line against Saint Mary's, while Missouri and Nebraska would face off. Fans will remember Pitt's loss to Missouri this past season, as Missouri went on to be winless in conference play.

Based on the teams that moved to the "Last Four Byes" section, it seems that Lunardi has updated his projections based on incoming players as well as NBA Draft opt-outs.The list includes Rutgers as well, who have two of the top ten ranked freshman, according to 247 and Rivals, joining them this fall.

Pitt signed Wing Amsel Delalic on May 18, three days after Lunardi's last update. In the eyes of Lunardi, it seems as if the addition of the Bosnian talent was not enough to offset the talent of teams like Illinois, USC and Maryland.

Teams just on the outside of the tournament include the Pat Kelsey-led Louisville as well as Oregon and Vanderbilt.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more! 

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Noah Strackbein

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for Inside the Panthers and All Steelers, and is the host of All Steelers Talk. A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, years later, he's almost full yinzer. 