Pitt Falls in Latest Bracketology
PITTSBURGH -- Earlier this spring we reported that Joe Lunardi, the resident bracketologist for ESPN, had moved Pitt basketball firmly into the field in his predictions for the 2025 tournament.
Now, Lunardi has released another update, one in which the Panthers fall back into the First Four play-in round that they participated in for the 2023 tournament.
In his updated bracketology, Lunardi has Pitt in the First Four with Missouri, Saint Mary's and Nebraska. In this version, the Panthers would be competing on the 10 seed line against Saint Mary's, while Missouri and Nebraska would face off. Fans will remember Pitt's loss to Missouri this past season, as Missouri went on to be winless in conference play.
Based on the teams that moved to the "Last Four Byes" section, it seems that Lunardi has updated his projections based on incoming players as well as NBA Draft opt-outs.The list includes Rutgers as well, who have two of the top ten ranked freshman, according to 247 and Rivals, joining them this fall.
Pitt signed Wing Amsel Delalic on May 18, three days after Lunardi's last update. In the eyes of Lunardi, it seems as if the addition of the Bosnian talent was not enough to offset the talent of teams like Illinois, USC and Maryland.
Teams just on the outside of the tournament include the Pat Kelsey-led Louisville as well as Oregon and Vanderbilt.
