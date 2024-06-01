Pitt to Host Talented 2025 ATH from Florida
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will have an incredibly busy month of June when it comes to recruiting and will host a number of players for official visits.
Madrid Tucker, a Class of 2025 athlete who plays for Fort Myers High School in Fort Myers, Fla., annouced that he will take an official visit next weekend, June 6-8.
Tucker is a versatile player that plays on both sides of the ball at wide receiver and cornerback. He made 33 catches for 722 yards and 12 touchdowns and then ran 26 times for 120 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He also made 27 tackles (15 solo), one interception and one fumble recovery last season as a junior.
He possesses great speed that helps him to blow by defenders at wide out and on defense, it allows him to make great tackles in space and play great man coverage.
Tucker is also a basketball player and great at baseball too. He holds a 9.0 rating from Perfect Game, which means, "Potential top 10 round pick and/or highest level college prospect."
Pitt was Tucker's first Power 4 offer and UCF is his other one. He also has offers from Confernce USA schools in Florida Atlantic and FIU, MAC schools in Toledo and Western Michigan, Sun Belt Schools in Appalachian State, Arkansas State, FCS schools in Furman and Richmond, plus UMass and USF. In-state schools in Florida, Florida State and Miami also showed interest.
The Panthers offered Tucker back on May 20, with offensive coordinator Kade Bell the main recruiter, plus both head coach Pat Narduzzi and safeties coach Cory Sanders involved as well.
No major recruiting site have rated Tucker yet, but further interest from schools like Pitt and UCF will make him a player to watch out for in the coming months.
Tucker will join four Pitt Class of 2025 commits next weekend on official visits, including quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, defensive end Mason Sommers and offensive lineman Shep Turk.
