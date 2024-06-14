Pitt Football to Play RMU in Future
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will play nearby Robert Morris in football in the future, which will serve as the first meeting between the two programs.
RMU Athletic Director Chris King spoke to Paul Ziese on The Joe Show on 93.7 The Fan on Friday, where he spoke on the coming matchup. Pitt Athletics also confirmed the future game in an email with the radio station.
King said the game will occur in the next six years, 2025-30 and will take place at Acrisure Stadium, the home field for Pitt.
"To me, it's important," King said on scheduling Pitt. "It's important for the fan base, it's important for the community, it's important for our athletes. We're probably at a disadvantage when we're playing Pitt, but it's such a great game, especially in your revenue sports and also helps in recruiting as well."
"We're excited," King continued. "Again, I don't want to steal Pitt's thunder. They have to do their official announcement down the road. I'm sure it doesn't compare whenever they're make an announcement when they're playing West Virginia at home. But for us, it'll be a big game for our program and our fan base."
The only season that it wouldn't occur is 2029, because Pitt already plays FCS opponent Richmond.
Pitt has a great record against FCS opponents, 21-1 since 1997, with the lone loss coming to Youngstown State in 2012, the first game of Paul Chryst's tenure with the program.
RMU recently rejoined the Northeast Conference, which also allows them to play rival Duquesne in football every year.
They are also the second closest Division I school to Pitt, as the school is in Moon Township, Pa., just 20 miles northwest near Pittsburgh International Airport. Duquense is the closest school to Pitt, just two miles down Forbes Ave. up on the Bluff.
Pitt football only has one FCS opponent scheduled in Richmond in 2029, so this game will likely take place in either 2026, 2027 or 2028.
The Panthers also have a chance to reignite the "City Game" with the Dukes, but the teams have only played each other eight times and not since 1939.
