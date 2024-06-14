Justin Thompson Sees Bright Future Through Pitt
ROCKVILLE -- Justin Thompson became the latest commit for head coach Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt Panthers last week, adding a high potential linebacker to their 2025 class.
Unlike many college football players, Thompson's journey to Pitt didn't start in Pop Warner or any youth tackle leagues. He grew up playing flag football, but his time was spent on soccer and basketball growing up. That was, until he spent much of the pandemic at his grandmother's house, where he hung out with his cousins Jalonni and Damarcus.
"You gotta get into it, you gotta convince your parents," Thompson recounted them saying.
After that, Thompson embarked on a high school career full of accomplishments at Our Lady Of Good Counsel High School. Known for producing talents such as Stefon Diggs, Kendall Fuller and Kris Jenkins, Thompson strived to be one of the best. Helping his team to the WCAC championship in 2023, Thompson also earned ALL-WCAC second team honors.
"[Good Counsel] helped me get the looks, but of course you still have to put the work in." Thompson said. "Going to a powerhouse school made me want it more. It made me work harder day-in and day-out."
Thompson made it clear that he's not just focused on football. Thompson chose Pitt over schools such as North Carolina, South Carolina and Baylor and did so because for him, this decision was not only on the next four years, but on the next forty. That's where he believes the Panthers can help him excel.
"They have great life skills, a great community up there, family-based." Thompson said. "Great education as well."
He quoted a Wall Street Journal list that named Pitt the top public university in the northeast, emphasizing how important the educational opportunities available are to him.
When it comes to on-field reasons, Thompson cited player development, level of competetion and his future position coach, Ryan Manalac as ways Pitt will aid his growth.
"They have nine national championships. They have talent coming out there from both sides of the ball." Thompson said. "My position coach, Coach Ryan Manalac was a walk on so he just showed me that hard work really pays off."
Manalac is a former standout linebacker at Cincinnati who was signed by the Buffalo Bills, and is now entering his fourth year as the Panthers' linebacker coach.
On the same day as Thompson's commitment he was joined by his classmate DaMarion Fowlkes, who will join Pitt as a wide receiver in the 2025 class.
"He's a great dude off the field, and a smart guy in the classroom. He's a playmaker and he's fast." Thompson said about Fowlkes.
Thompson said he is particularly excited to play in front of tens of thousands of fans, and for his family to be able to watch him on television. When it comes to playing at the next level, he remarked on the athleticism, speed and play complexity as things that will take some getting used to. He's confident, however, that he'll be able to work through it.
"As it goes on, I'll get into the groove of things and they'll just be second nature. Just like how it was going into high school," Thompson said.
Thompson will join the team for the 2025 season as he tries to join Jordan Addison, A.J. Woods, and Jalen Twyman as memorable Pitt players from the D.C. area.
