Pitt Misses Out on 2025 3-Star WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will land many recruits this summer as they build up their Class of 2025, but there will also come some misses too.
Three-star wide receiver Kamare Williams, who had Pitt in his top seven schools back in March, chose to commit to Arkansas. The other schools in his top seven included ACC foes Florida State and Louisville, SEC schools Florida and Ole Miss, plus Indiana.
Williams holds a three-star rating from 247Sports, Rivals and On3. 247Sports and Rivals rank him the No. 68 wide receiver, while On3 has him at No. 83, in the Class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 60, No. 62 and No. 75 recruit in Florida in his class according to 247Sports, On3 and Rivals, respectively.
He plays for Palm Bay Central in Wellington, Fla., north of Miami. He made 49 catches for 695 yards and six touchdowns as a junior in 2023.
Standing at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, Williams is a strong wide out that works great in one-on-one situations. He also uses his length to generate speed to blow by defensive backs to make great catches.
Pitt has six commits in the Class of 2025, including quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, offensive lineman Shep Turk, athlete Bryce Yates, defensive back Elijah Dotson and defensive lineman Trevor Sommers.
