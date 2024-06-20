Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi on the Hot Seat?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had a terrible 2023 season, with some critics placing a large blame on head coach Pat Narduzzi for how it all unfolded.
The Panthers finished 3-9, the worst record for the program since they finished 2-9 in 1998, 25 years ago. It was also just the second time that the Panthers missed a bowl game, when they finished 5-7 in 2017 in Narduzzi's third season.
Some say that Narduzzi is on the "hot seat" and in danger of losing his job after such a poor season, which was just two seasons removed from winning the ACC in 2021.
Manny Navarro of The Athletic looked to counter those claims in a recent ACC mailbag he did with Grace Raynor.
Two things he considered was the recent success under Narduzzi since he has taken over and the money he is making through to the next decade.
"It’s hard to imagine Pat Narduzzi — second all-time in wins at Pitt, three years removed from winning an ACC title and making nearly $6 million per season through 2030 — getting shoved out the door anytime soon," Navarro wrote.
He does look at the poor season last year and the loss of defensive starters to the transfer portal, including defensive tackle Deandre Jules and linebacker Bangally Kamara to South Carolina, plus linebacker Solomon DeShields to Texas A&M and defensive end Dayon Hayes to Colorado.
Navarro also mentioned the poor quarterback play, which over the past two seasons played a large role in Pitt failing to meet expectations in 2022 and having one of the worst seasons in recent history in 2023.
Narduzzi responded to these poor performances by firing offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr., along with offensive line coach Dave Borbely, tight ends coach Tim Salem and running backs and special teams coach Andre Powell.
Wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Tiquan Underwood left for the NFL, taking an assistant wide receivers coaching position with the New England Patriots.
Narduzzi replaced Cignetti with offensive coordinator Kade Bell from Western Carolina of the FCS. Bell brought with him Jeremy Darveau for offensive line and JJ Laster for wide receivers. Jacob Bronowski left Miami (Ohio) to take over tight ends and special teams responsibilities and Lindsey Lamar departed Howard to coach the running backs.
He sees new offensive coordinator Kade Bell as a big component to whether Pitt will get back to that exciting offense they had in 2021, with Heisman finalist quarterback Kenny Pickett and Biletnikoff wide receiver Jordan Addison playing in the system set up by former offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and more importantly, wide receivers coach Brennan Marion.
"If either redshirt junior Nate Yarnell or Alabama transfer Eli Holstein is just average, the Panthers should still be good enough on defense to win at least six games and be a bowl contender," And that’s what Pitt is most seasons, right?
Narduzzi, for now, isn't on the hot seat and is not in danger of losing his job, but he'll need to turn things around this season.
He has great defensive coaches in defensive coordinator Randy Bates, secondary/cornerbacks coach Archie Collins, linebackers coach Ryan Manalac and safeties/assistant coach Cory Sanders.
If Bell and his staff get things going again, if the defense continues to stay strong and if the schedule proves easy enough as it looks, the Panthers should get back to a bowl game in 2024.
