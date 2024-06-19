Pitt Football Lands 2025 Three-Star DB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers landed an exciting, young talent in the Class of 2025, as they look to bolster their recruiting class this summer.
Shawn Lee Jr., an athlete who plays both quarterback and defensive back for Harrisburg High School in Harrisburg, Pa., announced his decision to commit to the Panthers on Twitter.
Lee is an excpetional athlete and had a fantastic junior season in 2023. He completed 144-of-215 passes, 67.0%, for 2,256 yards and 26 touchdowns to five interceptions, while rushing 163 times for 1,451 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground at quarterback.
He also made 47 tackles (32 solo), plus five interceptions and one returned for a touchdown at cornerback, where Pitt is looking for him to play in college.
His efforts led Harrisburg to the PIAA Class 6A Semifinals, where they lost to North Allegheny, 24-12.
Lee has great speed and awareness on the field, which helps him to deal with opposing tacklers, but also to make the right decisions at cornerback, breaking up a play or making an interception.
Lee also had offers from ACC foe NC State, Iowa State, MAC schools in Akron, Buffalo and Kent State, Old Dominion, James Madison, UConn and FCS offers from Howard and Monmouth. He also visited Penn State, Temple, Florida and UCF for games last season.
He made his official visit to Pitt this weekend and received an offer from secondary coach Archie Collins. He took an official visit to Iowa State the weekend prior on June 7 and is scheduled to take one to UConn this weekend on June 21.
Lee also received plaudits from former Pitt great running back LeSean McCoy when he announced his offer. McCoy is from the Harrisburg area and loves what he sees from Lee and Pitt fans will, no doubt, enjoy seeing the bridge between the two.
"Yea u kno how we do at Pitt lol ball n go straight to the league yougn," McCoy wrote in his tweet.
247Sports ranks Lee as the No. 25 recruit in Pennsylvania and No. 97 athlete in the Class of 2025, while Rivals gave him a three-star and a 5.5 rating.
The Panthers have 13 commitments in the Class of 2025 with the latest addition of Lee.
He is the second Pennsylvania commitment, joining Thomas Jefferson offensive lineman Shep Turk, and the second defensive back, along with Elijah Dotson.
Five of the commitments made their decision following official visits the first weekend, June 6-8, including tight end Max Hunt, athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner, linebacker Justin Thompson, wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes offensive lineman Akram Elnagmi, quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, athlete Bryce Yates and defensive lineman Trevor Sommers.
