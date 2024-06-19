Former Pitt DB Praises Cornerbacks Coach Archie Collins
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers defensive back M.J. Devonshire had a great collegiate career and has one man in particular to give thanks to in secondary/cornerbacks coach Archie Collins.
Collins is heading into his seventh season in the position for the Panthers, starting out in the 2018 season.
His work with head coach Pat Narduzzi, defensive coordinator Randy Bates and safeties coach/assistant head coach Cory Sanders has made for one of the best secondaries in college football in recent years when it comes to producing NFL talent.
Much of the success lends itself to the scheme that the Pitt coaching staff deploys for their defensive backs. They play more in man coverage, which forces players to account for their own targets and receiving less help on the field.
There is some criticism for this approach, as Pitt has struggled in some seasons with defending long pass plays and preventing large passing gains in games at times, but the individual success is hard to argue.
Devonshire went on Twitter to defend his former cornerbacks coach, when someone suggested that Pitt go after Penn State associate head coach/defenisve recruiting coordinator/cornerbacks coach Terry Smith.
Smith is well known for his ability to land great WPIAL talent, especially in recent years, which led to the complaint on Twitter. Devonshire disagreed with them and praised his former coach.
"Respectfully, we have the best corner coach in the country already," Devonshire wrote.
Collins and the rest of the Pitt coaching staff have helped produce nine active Pitt defensive backs to the NFL, tied for fifth most for a college football program right now.
This includes Devonshire, who the Las Vegas Raiders drafted with the No. 229 pick in the Seventh Round of the 2024 NFL Draft. It also includes AJ Woods, who the Washington Commanders signed as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) this offseason.
Other names featured are Dane Jackson with the Carolina Panthers, Damar Hamlin with the Buffalo Bills, Damarri Mathis with the Denver Broncos, Erick Hallett II with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jason Pinnock with the New York Giants, Avonte Maddox with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jordan Whitehead with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Important to note that four of these players are from the WPIAL, including Devonshire who played for Aliquippa, Whitehead who played for Central Valley, Jackson who played for Quaker Valley and Hamlin who played for Pittsburgh Central Catholic.
While Maddox and Whitehead played prior to Collins arrival, his work with the likes of Jackson, Hamlin, Mathis, Devonshire, Woods and Pinnock played a large role in their success at Pitt and in the NFL.
Devonshire started out his collegiate career at Kentucky in 2019, but transferred to Pitt after two seasons there. The Aliquippa native returned home for the next three seasons, playing in 38 games, missing just one and starting 18 games at cornerback the past two seasons.
He finished his time with the Panthers with 83 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, and 21 pass breakups, while earning All-ACC punt returner honors in 2022.
He also earned Second Team All-ACC honors this past season at cornerback. Devonshire finished tied for first in the ACC with 14 passes defended and in second place with 1.17 passes defended per game. Devonshire also caught four picks, second-best in the ACC, including returning one 86 yards for a touchdown vs. then-ranked No. 14 Louisville, that helped set up the 38-21 upset on Oct. 14.
Devonshire became the 37th Pitt defensive back to earn a draft selection since 1971 and the ninth since head coach Pat Narduzzi took over in 2015.
He is also the ninth player from Aliquippa High School to earn a selection in the NFL Draft and the fifth to do so playing at Pitt, joining Hall of Famers Mike Ditka and Darrelle Revis, as well as Sean Gilbert and both Jonathan Baldwin and Tommie Campbell.
Devonshire is the first Aliquippa player to receive a draft selection since Baldwin and Campbell did so in 2011. Devonshire is also the fifth defensive back to go in the NFL Draft from Aliquippa joining Hall of Famers Ty Law and Revis, Campbell and Charles Fisher in 1999.
Devonshire is the first pick from Pitt by the Raiders since they picked center Jimmy Morrissey in the Seventh Round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He is the sixth all-time, joining running back Joe McCall in 1984 and defensive end Bob Buczckowski in 1986, when the franchise was in Los Angeles, and running back Dave Garnett in 1971 and linebacker Joe Carroll in 1972, when the franchise was in Oakland.
