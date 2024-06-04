Former Pitt DE Changes Focus in 2024
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers defensive end Rashad Weaver is heading into his fourth season with the Tennessee Titans and is looking to shift his focus.
One of the things he changed was his conditioning, which he chose to start earlier this offseason than normal, back at his home in Florida.
"I think, if anything, it would be when I was home in Florida, earlier in the offseason, I was doing a lot more running," Weaver said. "Last year, the year before, it was a lot more weight lifting and saving the running for June and July. I got on the running and the field work and the foot work stuff early this year and I think that's where it kind of started in Florida at the beginning of this offseason. Just getting more into that field work and adding that on top of the lifting, just kind of cleaning some things up, honestly."
His earlier start for conditioning is benefitting Weaver greatly, as he is quicker off the snap and more ready to go than in previous offseasons.
"You know, on the field sometimes, you don't notice, but when I watch film and stuff, I can really see it," Weaver said. "One of my biggest focuses for me has just been my get-off and locking in my ankles. One of the things I've noticed is when I'm getting off, I'm really jumping out of my stance. At one point, there's both feet off of the ground, which is good to build that jump out and that explosion. I think that's something I like with a little bit less weight off and I just see it as a couple more months to keep working on that before this season. Time to show it this year, you know."
Weaver hails from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and played for nearby Cooper City High School in Cooper City, Fla.
He committed to Pitt as a member of the Class of 2016, with both Rivals and 247Sports giving him just a two-star rating.
After redshirting his first season, Weaver played in all 12 games in 2017, starting five at defensive end. He made 28 tackles (17 solo), six tackles for loss, three sacks and three passes defended as a redshirt freshman.
Weaver started all 14 games for the Panthers in 2018, helping the program win their first ACC Coastal Division Title. He would make 47 tackles (31 solo), 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, four passes defended, two forced fumbles and three forced fumbles.
He suffered an injury in August training camp that forced him to miss the 2019 season, but came back for his best collegiate season in 2020.
Weaver finished that season with 35 tackles (19 solo), 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two passes defended, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in nine games. He earned First Team All-ACC and Consensus All-American honors for his efforts in 2020.
He finished his Pitt career starting in 28 of 35 games, accruing 110 tackle (67 solo), 34.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, nine passes defended, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
The Titans would draft Weaver in the Fourth Round of the 2021 NFL Draft, where he has played since, mostly playing at inside linebacker.
He only played two games as a rookie, but has since served as a regular contributor, playing in 31 games the past two seasons.
Weaver's best year came in 2022, when he played in 16 games, starting four, while making 27 tackles (18 solo), seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, six passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
He played in 15 games in 2023, making 20 tackles (11 solo), four tackles for loss and one pass defended.
If his conditioning works, Weaver will likely move up the depth chart and start more games going forward for the Titans.
