Former Pitt/Wizards G Carrington Receives National Praise
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers guard Bub Carrington has had a great start to the Summer League with the Washington Wizards, leading to him receiving attention from a number of different people.
Carrington scored a team-high 19 points, shooting 5-for-10 from the field, 4-for-8 from 3-point range and 5-for-6 from the foul line in the 94-88 opening victory over the Atlanta Hawks.. He also had team-highs with nine rebounds and dished out eight assists in the win.
The performance for Carrington, falling just short of a triple-double, was almost similar to the first he had for Pitt. He scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the 2023-24 season-opener win over North Carolina A&T, becoming the first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
He starred again for the Wizards in their 109-91 loss to the Houston Rockets in the second game. He scored 18 points, shot 4-for-10 from behind the arc and 4-for-6 from the foul line, while leading the team with five assists and also grabbing four rebounds.
Jeremy Woo of ESPN complimented Carrington for his efforts, writing him in as a "Notable rookie performance." He gave Carrington his plaudits, especially in the first game, where Carrington took over, despite the billing for the matchup coming in No. 1 overall pick in French forward Zaccharie Risacher of the Hawks and No. 2 overall pick in French center Alex Sarr of the Wizards.
"While Risacher and Sarr grabbed headlines in Friday's marquee matchup, Carrington turned in a poised, all-around showing, just missing a triple-double with 19 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists," Woo wrote. "Carrington, who turns 19 on July 21, looked plenty comfortable despite being one of the youngest players at summer league. He flashed the offensive upside and advanced basketball IQ that made him attractive enough for the Wizards to trade to select him at No. 14.
Carrington came to the Wizards in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Wizards got the No. 14 pick (Carrington) in a trade that sent Deni Avdija to the Trail Blazers. They also received Malcolm Brogdon, a 2029 First Round pick and two second round picks.
Washington has two more scheduled games to go in the Summer League, against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. and the Sacramento Kings on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. (All times Eastern) ESPN will broadcast their matchup against the Trail Blazers and ESPN will broadcast their matchup against the Kings.
All teams will play a fifth game, but it depends on how each team fares for who they will play. The top four teams move to the semifinals on Sunday, July 21 and the championship takes place on Monday, July 22. The 26 teams that don't make the playoffs will play a fifth game on either Saturday or Sunday.
