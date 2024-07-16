Pitt Players Not in EA Sports CFB 25
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers feature in the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game, giving fans the chance to play as their favorite team for the first time in more than a decade.
The importance of this game is that its the first is the first college football video game to come out since 2013, ending an 11-year hiatus. The reason for the hiatus of a college football video game came when the NCAA, Electronic Arts and the use of college athletes' likenesses all came together.
Disputes included some conferences backing out of the game, the NCAA continuing to argue the amateur status of student-athletes, and a lack of understanding of how to pay college athletes, which forced EA to choose to shelve the game for the foreseeable future.
This all changed with the introduction of NIL (Name, Image and Likeness), which allowed student-athletes to profit off of themselves and made it easier for EA to figure out how to make a new college football game.
Student-athletes also have the ability to truly play as themselves. Previous editions didn't have names of the players or any descriptions. They now have their own pictures, names and more for the game.
NIL will pay student-athletes around $600 for participating and the game for free, which costs around $70.
Electronic Arts has worked with One Team Partners, who work with NIL rights and CLC, the country’s top college trademark licensing company, allowing more 15,000 current student-athletes to make merchandise deals, and now, a video game deal too.
Despite the new game, some Pitt players don't feature as a part of the roster, even with the incentive of payment that previous generations didn't have.
Pitt Panthers not in EA Sports College Football 25
Defensive Backs
Cornerback: Tamarion Crumpley, Shadarian Harrison, Davion Pritchard
Safety: Allen Bryant
Defensive Lineman
Defensive Tackle: Bam Brima, Anthony Johnson, Isaiah Neal, Jahsear Whittington, Elliot Donald
Defensive End: Jimmy Scott, Ty Yuhas, Zachary Crothers
Offensive Lineman
Caleb Holmes, Jiavanni Cooley, Adham Abouraya, Mason Lindsay, Moritz Schmoranzer
Wide Receiver
Tyreek Robinson, Jake McConnachie
Tight End
Malachi Thomas
These are all scholarship players that don't feature in the game, at least with the early release ahead of the public release on July 19.
Many of these players are incoming freshman including all of the offensive lineman, Thomas, Robinson, Whittington, Pritchard and Bryant.
There is a possibility that they will feature later on in future updates, but there are incoming freshmen on the Panthers in the game already.
This list includes quarterback Julian Dugger, running back Juelz Goff, wide receiver Cameron Monteiro, defensive lineman Francis Brewu and Sincere Edwards, linebackers Cameron Lindsey, Jeremiah Marcelin and Davin Brewton, plus defensive back Nigel Maynard.
EA Sports College Football 25 does have players standing in for those who aren't in the game, with randomized player name and appearance.
Still, not having the chance to play as players like Scott, an up-and-comer on the defensive line, Johnson, who is from Pittsburgh and transferred in from Mississippi State,
Pitt fans will still enjoy the game regardless, but hopefully, many of these players end up in the game in the near future.
