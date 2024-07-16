Zoo Crew Final Roster Set for Pittsburgh Regional
PITTSBURGH -- The Zoo Crew, the Pitt Panthers alumni basketball team for The Basketball Tournament (TBT), has its final roster set ahead of the Pittsburgh Regional.
The team features a number of players from various eras of Pitt basketball, giving fans a chance to relive their nostalgia from teams of previous years.
Guards in Nike Sibande (2020-23), Nelly Cummings and Greg Elliott (2022-23) all played important roles in the Panthers ending a seven-year NCAA Tournament drought in 2023. Cummings served as a veteran point guard, Elliott a sharpshooter and Sibande as a slasher/on-ball defender that won the ACC Sixth Man of the Year Award.
Former guard Jamarius Burton (2021-23) was also set to join those three, but an injury sidelined him from playing.
Jared Wilson-Frame (2017-19) is another guard, who possesss great 3-point shooting, that will boost the Zoo Crew.
Two of the best scorers in program history in forward Jamel Artis and Michael Young (2013-17) have the ability to score inside-and-out and spread the floor. Fellow forward Ryan Luther (2014-18) will also bring a great skillset, while guard/forward Lamar Patterson (2009-14) is another great addition.
Fan favorite and Pitt great in center DeJuan Blair (2007-09) is on the Zoo Crew and will have an important role defending the paint.
There are two non-Pitt alumni on the roster, including Western Carolina center Drew Cisse, who stands at 6-foot-11, and forward Dustin Sleva, who played for Division II program Shippensburg.
The Zoo Crew also has a lot of local flair to the team, as many played in the WPIAL in high school.
Blair starred for ther former Schenley High School in the City League, playing on one of the greatest Pennsylvania basketball teams ever. Cummings starred for Lincoln Park, just like his younger brother Brandin Cummings who play for Pitt next season. Sleva and Luther played for Montour and Hampton, while Young hails from Duquesne.
Former players in forward Gilbert Brown (2007-11) and guards Levance Fields (2005-09) and Jermaine Dixon (2008-10) will lead the Zoo Crew from the sidelines. Brown is the general manager and head coach while Fields and Dixon will serve as assistant coaches
The Zoo Crew will play in the Pittsburgh Regional at the Petersen Events Center from July 20-24. They are the No. 2 seed and open up with their first game against No. 7 Million Dollaz Worth of Game on July 20 at 8 p.m.
Stars of Storrs (UConn), Happy Valley Hoopers (Penn State) and Best Virginia (West Virginia) join the Zoo Crew in the Pittsburgh Regional. Winners of the First Round game will play on July 22 and then the final two teams play on July 24.
Zoo Crew Final Roster
Guards
Nelly Cummings
Greg Elliott
Nike Sibande
Jared Wilson-Frame
Guards/Forwards
Jamel Artis
Lamar Patterson
Forwards
Ryan Luther
Dustin Sleva
Mike Young
Centers
DeJuan Blair
Drew Cisse
