Pitt's Nate Yarnell Named to Award Watch List

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers redshirt junior quarterback Nate Yarnell continues to receive preseason recognition, making the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, recognizing college football's offensive player of the year.
Yarnell came out of Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas in the Class of 2021, redshirting his freshman season. He has started just three games in three seasons with the Panthers, and just six games overall, completing 51-of-76 passes for 790 yards and five touchdowns to one interception.
He made his first contribution in 2022, coming in for a road game against Western Michigan, as both quarterbacks in starter Kedon Slovis and backup Nick Patti missed out with injuries they sustained in the loss to then ranked No. 24 Tennessee at home.
Yarnell would serve as game manager, completing 9-of-12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in the 34-13 win.
He then played in the Sun Bowl for one drive at the end of the season and made two appearances late in road losses to then ranked No. 14 Notre Dame and Syracuse last season before earning the starting job late in the season.
Yarnell made the most of his opportunity, leading Pitt to a 24-16 win in the home finale against Boston College. He completed 11-of-19 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing in for a touchdown as well in the victory.
He also started in the season finale on the road to Duke, where he had his best statistical output, completing 25-of-35 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. It wasn't enough in the end, as Pitt lost 30-19 to finish 3-9 on the season.
Yarnell will work in a different offensive scheme under new offensive coordinator Kade Bell, that should allow him to spread the ball more often and quicker than under previous offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.
Narduzzi has still not named a starting quarterback for the season opener against Kent State on Aug. 31, but that Yarnell is the starter now. Redshirt freshman Eli Holstein, who transferred in from Alabama, is competing for that starting spot.
