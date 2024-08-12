Pitt Completes First Scrimmage of Fall Camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers finished their second week of fall camp and concluded it with their first scrimmage, giving players the chance to play in game situations for the first time since the spring.
The scrimmage took behind closed doors, with no media in attendance, but Pitt released some highlights from the scrimmage for everyone to see, showing the best of the team heading into the season.
The defense got a number of big plays throughout the scrimmage, as they look to get back to their dominant presence in previous seasons.
This includes sacks from redshirt sophomore linebacker Kyle Louis and redshirt junior Chief Borders, who transferred in from Nebraska after spring ball, a pass breakup from redshirt junior defensive back Javon McIntyre, an interception from senior defensive back Phillip O'Brien Jr., and an unidentified defender stopping Western Carolina transfer running back Desmond Reid in the backfield,
The offense had some good plays as well, as new offesnive coordinator Kade Bell implements his new scheme to get the Panthers playing faster and spreading the ball out far more often.
Running backs in redshirt freshman running back Montravius Lloyd displayed his speed, senior Rodney Hammond made a catch near the sideline and forced a defender to miss a tackle, while Reid showed his quickness to get into the end zone for a touchdown.
The quarterbacks also got in the action, as redshirt freshman Eli Holstein, who transferred in from Alabama, threw a pass that freshman wide receiver Cameron Monteiro took in for a touchdown.
Redshirt junior and starter Nate Yarnell found senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield in the back of the end zone for a good scoring connection, one that fans will hope to see often this fall.
Redshirt freshman defensive back Cruce Brookins, who played for nearby Steel Valley High School in Munhall, Pa., made a great tackle in the backfield, taking down fellow redshirt freshman in Lamar Seymore. Brookins has three "Takeaway" stickers on his helmet, signalling his progress this season, potentially getting him more time at the safety position.
Pitt also practiced Sunday night under the lights, showing a picture of redshirt junior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams, who transferred in from San Diego State, making a catch. It also showed a picture of freshman linebacker Cameron Lindsey, who starred at nearby Aliquippa High School, with three "Takeaway" stickers, signalling a strong start to his collegiate career.
