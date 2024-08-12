Pitt Alumni NFL Preseason Week 1 Recap
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers saw a number of their former football alumni compete and star in their first preseason game of the NFL season.
Quarterback Kenny Pickett (Philadelphia Eagles): Completed 14-of-22 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown in six drives in the Eagles 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
HIs touchdown pass came on the second drive for the Eagles towards the end of the first quarter. He would fake the hand off to running back Will Shipley and after Shipley found some space, Pickett threw a nice pass to him for the 7-yard touchdown.
Defensive Back Brandon Hill (Houston Texans): Finished tied for third on the Texans with four tackles (two solo), plus a pass defended. He made an impact in the second quarter on special teams, after he fell on a fumble from Pittsburgh Steelers punt returner Quez Watkins and gave the Texans possession at the Steelers 33-yard line.
The Steelers found themselves down eight points and with 16 seconds remaining, they had to go all in just to tie it. Steelers quarterback Kyle Allen overthrew his intended target, wide receiverJacob Copeland and right into the hands of Hill, who was playing at safety in a deep position to prevent a long-scoring touchdown, to end the game with a 20-12 victory on the road.
Running Back Israel Abanikanda (New York Jets): Ran six times for 17 yards and a two-yard touchdown in the 20-17 victory over the Washington Commanders at home.
Wide Receiver DJ Turner (Las Vegas Raiders): Made two catches for 23 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown catch off a pass from quarterback Gardner Minshew in a 24-23 loss on the road to the Minnesota Vikings. Also made a tackle on special teams.
Tight End Lucas Krull (Denver Broncos): Fumbled near the end of the first half, but made up for it with a team-high four catches for 31 yards on four targets in the 34-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts on the road.
The medical staff carted him off the field, but he suffered a toe injury that Broncos head coach Sean Payton said was "not serious."
Quarterbacks Kedon Slovis/Joe Flacco (Indianapolis Colts): Slovis started the second half, completing 3-of-5 passes for 39 yards, while also taking a sack in two drives.
Flacco came in on the third drive for the Colts, completing 3-of-5 passes for 28 yards and helping his team get a field goal.
Defensive Lineman John Morgan III (New England Patriots): Made a sack and forced an intentional grounding in 17-3 win over the Carolina Panthers at home.
Cornerback Dane Jackson (Carolina Panthers): Made three tackles (two solo) in loss on the road to the Patriots.
Cornerback Damar Hamlin (Buffalo Bills): Made two tackles in the 33-6 loss to the Chicago Bears at home.
Longsnapper Cal Admoitis (Cincinnati Bengals): Made two tackles, one solo, on special teams in the 17-14 loss at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Wide Receiver Jordan Addison (Minnesota Vikings): Made one catch for seven yards on two targets in the win over the Raiders at home.
Cornerback Avonte Maddox (Philadelphia Eagles): Made one solo tackle in win over Ravens.
Safety Erick Hallett II (Jacksonville Jaguars): Made one tackle in 26-13 win over Kansas City Chiefs at home.
Defensive Lineman Rashad Weaver (Tennessee Titans): Broke up a pass in the 17-13 win at home over the San Francisco 49ers.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Former Pitt Duo Score Touchdowns in NFL Preseason
- Pitt Keeping Contact with Four-Star 2026 G
- Former Pitt DB Shines in Texans Win Over Steelers
- Former Pitt QB Impresses in Eagles Preseason Opener
- Deion Sanders Takes Shot at Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt