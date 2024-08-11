Former Pitt Duo Score Touchdowns in NFL Preseason
PITTSBURGH -- Two Pitt Panthers started off their NFL preseason with touchdowns for their respective teams, as they look to gain more playing time in 2024.
Running back Israel Abanikanda of the New York Jets and wide receiver DJ Turner of the Las Vegas Raiders both got into the end zone in their individual games on Saturday, doing what they did so often in a Pitt jersey.
Abanikanda had six rushes for 17 yards in the game, including a two-yard touchdown right up the middle, tying the game at 17-17 mid-way through the fourth quarter. The Jets would go on to win 20-17 at home over the Washington Commanders.
Turner finished with two catches for 23 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown from quarterback Gardner Minshew to put the Raiders up 10-0 early in the second quarter. The Raiders would end up losing later on, 24-23 to the Minnesota Vikings on the road.
Abanikanda saw little production in 2020, but had a good 2021 season, leading the team with 651 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 123 carries. He also had 24 catches for 197 yards and a touchdown, plus a kickoff return for a touchdown in the win over Virginia.
His 2022 season saw him take on the bulk of the offensive production, as he rushed 239 times for 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns. His rushing touchdowns and rushing yards rank fourth and eighth best in a season in Pitt history, respectively. He earned both First Team All-American and First Team All-ACC honors for his efforts that season.
He had one of the best games in a Pitt uniform in a win at home against Virginia Tech in Week 6, as he rushed for a program record 320 yards and tied a program record of six rushing touchdowns in the 45-29 victory.
Abanikanda ended his three seasons at Pitt with 385 carries for 2,177 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns, which ranks tied for seventh most in program history.
The New York Jets drafted Abanikanda in the Fifth Round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played in six games as a rookie and had 22 carries for 70 yards.
He is currently fourth on the depth chart for the Jets, behind Breece Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.
Turner spent his first four seasons of college football with Maryland, making 24 catches for 294 yards and one touchdown in 31 games.
He played in the 2020 season, after redshirting in the 2019 season due to injury, transferring to Pitt. He would have the best season of his career, finishing second on the team with 44 receptions, 634 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He also led the team with 15 punt returns for 125 yards and 14 kickoff returns for 311 yards, which ranked second and third in the ACC, respectively.
Turner was ACC receiver of the week twice, as he made eight catches for a career-high 186 yards in a loss at home against NC State in Week 4 and had a career-high 15 receptions for 184 yards in a win at home against Virginia Tech in Week 10.
He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders and is heading into his fourth season with the franchise. He has played in 19 games the past two seasons and has not made a reception yet.
Turner is behind a number of other wide receivers on the Raiders, but if he makes more catches and scores touchdowns, he'll move up the depth chart.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Former Pitt DB Shines in Texans Win Over Steelers
- Former Pitt QB Impresses in Eagles Preseason Opener
- Deion Sanders Takes Shot at Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi
- Pitt Volleyball Adds Texas A&M Transfer
- Pitt's Gavin Bartholomew Makes Mackey Award Watch List
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt