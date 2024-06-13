Pitt Reveals Eligibility for Asmal Delalic
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers added Bosnian guard Amsal Delalic this offseason to bolster the basketball squad heading into the season.
Some fans questioned how many years Delalic would have, since he played professional basketball in Bosina and Herzegovina and turns 21 in July.
George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now confirmed with the program that Delalic will have four years of eligibility, keeping him with the program through the 2027-28 season.
Since Delalic never played college basketball, despite the fact that he is older, he would have four years of eligibility, even with playing professionally overseas.
Delalic functions as a wing, standing at 6-foot-8, and hails from Bosnia and Herzegovina. He played last season for Boruc Nektar a team in the Bosnia - Division I, where he made appearances in 23 games.
He averaged 23.0 minutes, 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, respectively, while shooting 43.6% from the field, 41.6% from 3-point range and 79.7% from the foul line. Eurospects also ranks him as the No. 26 player born in 2003 in Europe.
He excels with the ball in his hand, whether it's pulling up from behind the arc or driving through defenders to the hoop for a bucket. He shows no fear anywhere on the court, something that will endear him to Panthers fans when he starts play this fall.
“We are excited to add Amsal to our roster,” head coach Jeff Capel said when Delalic signed. “He is a talented guard with an outstanding shooting stroke and feel for the game. He has played at a high level internationally and will come into our program ready to compete. We were looking to add another high-upside player with the shooting ability to stretch the floor and Amsal fits that role.”
Pitt added two players in the transfer portal so far in Florida State forward Cameron Corhen and Houston guard Damian Dunn. They also lost two players to the portal in forwards Federiko Federiko to Texas Tech and Will Jeffress to Louisiana Tech.
The Panthers will also replace scoring from last season in star freshman guard Bub Carrington, who departed for the NBA Draft, and All-ACC First-Team forward Blake Hinson, who graduated.
Pitt already has four international players in twins Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham from the Canary Islands, Spain, and forwards in redshirt freshman Papa Amadou Kante and freshman Amdy Ndiaye from Dakar, Senegal.
Adding Delalic would give even more international flair to Pitt, as they look to get back to the NCAA Tournament, after controversially missing out last season.
