Pitt's Olivia Babcock Hints at Return After Semifinal Loss

The Pitt Panthers volleyball team made history as it went to it's fifth consecutive Final Four appearance. Unfortunately, the outcome was the same as the previous years as Pitt lost to No.3 Texas A&M.

Not only did Pitt lose, but they were swept in three sets. This was after a dominate run to the semifinals, where the Panthers only lost one set along the way.

After the loss, junior right-side hitter Olivia Babcock posted the message “thank you for all the support this year Pitt fans. See you again next year” on her Instagram story.

Why This Message Matters

Babcock is one of, if not the No. 1, best volleyball players in the country. She has been named a finalist for the AVCA National Player of the Year award and is the reason Pitt was able to make it so far in the tournament.

In the current era of the transfer portal and NIL deals, teams can never take the players they have for granted. Just last year, Pitt lost outside hitter Torrey Stafford to the transfer portal as she joined the Texas Longhorns. Stafford was an AVCA First Team All-American with the Panthers and a huge part of the team's success.

Babcock could be seen upset after the loss to Texas A&M. Her emotions made sense as she had to put the team on her back, leading all players with 22 kills. She also led Pitt with six blocks and added on two assists. Despite her efforts, the Panthers fell short again.

One Last Ride

Babcock has one year left of eligibility; staying at Pitt would mean she trusts the team as her last chance to win a NCAA championship.

Pitt is losing two of their best players, redshirt seniors middle blocker Bre Kelley and setter Brooke Mosher. But, they do have a very strong recruiting class coming in. Coach Dan Fisher has been able to recruit the program's highest ranked class in their history.

The incoming class has a mix of state championship and international play experience. The floor of what should be expected from Pitt volleyball is another Final Four appearance. The strong incoming freshman class should hopefully help with that.

As for NIL money, Babcock is likely set. Pitt is set to open the Victory Heights Arena for next season. Right next to the Peterson Event Center, the arena will host gymnastic, wrestling, and volleyball matches. Pitt is going to make sure that Babcock stays so that people will pack the new arena to watch the best player in the country.

