Pitt WBB Lands Second 2025 Commitment
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers women's basketball team landed their second commitment in the Class of 2025, as Theresa Hagans announced her decision on her Twitter.
Hagans transferred to Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, Va., right next to Washington, D.C prior to her junior year. She averaged 10.7 points, 2.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 rebounds per game in the 2023-24 season.
She took an unofficial visit to James Madison in late April, Howard in early July and West Virginia on Sept. 7.
Her visit to Pitt this past weekend proved vital in her commitment decision, which she announced the day of.
Hagans has great ball handling skills and combines that with her speed to blow past defenders and score at the rim. Her confidence shows in her long-range shooting, as well as her tight passes to teammates for good scoring opportunities.
Hagans also took a visit with fellow Class of 2025 guard Nylah Wilson, who plays on the same AAU team as her, Boo Williams U17 on the Nike EYBL circut.
Wilson just received a re-ranking from ESPN HoopGurlz, placing her at No. 31 in the Class of 2025, an improvement of 44 spots from No. 75.
She named a top 12 list back in late July toTalia Goodman of On3, consisting of Big 12 schools in Arizona, UCF and rival West Virginia, SEC schools in Florida and Ole Miss, as well as Memphis, St. John's, Penn State and Virginia schools in Old Dominion and VCU.
Pitt women's basketball has one other commitment in the Class of 2025 in wing Macie Arzner from McMinniville High School in McMinniville, Ore.
Other players to watch out for when it comes to recruiting for the Panthers in the Class of 2025 is Isis Johnson Musah and forward Danielle Osho.
Musah has Pitt in her top five, along with ACC foes Boston College and Cal, plus Mississippi State and Memphis and also made an official visit in early September. Osho has Pitt in her top six schools, with ACC foes Georgia Tech and Miami, plus SEC schools in Auburn, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.
Pitt Women's Basketball Roster: 2025-26 Season
Senior (One Season of Eligibility)
Guard Raeven Boswell
Guard Aislin Malcolm
Guard Marley Washenitz
Guard Amiya Jenkins
Redshirt Junior (Two Seaons of Eligibility)
Guard Mikayla Johnson
Junior (Two Years of Eligibility)
Forward Lauren Rust
Guard Aaryn Battle
Sophomore (Three Years of Eligibility)
Guard Audrey Biggs
Redshirt Freshman (Four Years of Eligibility)
Forward Kiara Williams
Freshman (Four Years of Eligibility)
Guard Macie Arzner
Guard Theresa Hagans
