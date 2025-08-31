Pitt QB Sets New Career High vs. Duquesne
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein had a career game in the 61-9 win over Duquesne on Saturday. The Panthers' signal caller tossed a career-high four touchdown passes in the blowout win.
It wasn't all perfect, though. Holstein did throw one interception on a fourth down to start the second quarter.
"I honestly just did not see the backside safety," Holstein admitted postgame. "I just didn't see him. I thought Popi (Williams) was there by himself inside the safety. And I just made a mistake. Honestly, I shouldn't have been gone over there. Should have gone over into the tight end, stuck it on him real quick, and we got the first down."
However, the redshirt sophomore said that those first few drives "shook the rust off a little bit," for him, and he turned it on after the pick.
Holstein went 10-for-14 with 181 yards and three touchdowns after the turnover. By the end of the day, Holstein had 215 yards, four scores, one interception and completed 65% of his passes. He also had 41 yards on seven carries on the ground.
"It's been a while since I've been out there playing the live game," Holstein said. "So, just settling down, calming down, just going out there and playing some football and having fun, really just led to those consistent drives."
A big help to Holstein was the emergence of former Louisville transfer Cataurus "Blue" Hicks at wide receiver. In his Pitt debut, Hicks had four catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns.
His first came on a fourth-and-goal in the first quarter, where Holstein found Hicks wide-open, crosing over the middle of the end zone for a 4-yard score. His second came at the end of the second quarter when Holstein lofted a fade ball into the corner of the end zone and Hicks reached out with one hand to effortlessly haul in the score.
"As soon as the play was called, and I saw what they were running coverage-wise, and he got off the ball pretty well, and I knew it was going to be a touchdown," Holstein said. "I didn't really look to see that he caught it with one hand. I got to the sideline and everybody's talking about it and I was like, 'yeah, not surprised.'"
Holstein's head coach Pat Narduzzi also had glowing words for him after the game.
"I thought Eli had a heck of a throw to Blue in the end zone," Narduzzi said. "That corner route, that was a beautiful shot by him."
As for Hicks, Narduzzi felt that he didn't get the ball enough.
"I liked Blue," Narduzzi said. "We didn’t get many chances to just get the ball in his hands. Every defense is different. Didn’t get the ball in his hands to make some plays. But I thought he played well."
Holstein's other touchdowns included a 20-yard strike, while being hurried, to Kenny Johnson over the middle. His fourth came on his last pass attempt of the game, a short pass to tight end Malachi Thomas, who took it 34 yards down the sideline.
Although it wasn't a perfect game from Holstein, it was what he needed to knock the rust off and build up his confidence to lead the Panthers for the rest of the season.
"It was awesome," Holstein said. "It was a sigh of relief. I've been waiting for a moment like that, just going out there and playing with my teammates, my guys, my brothers out there. Just having fun. Football is a fun game."
