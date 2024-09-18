Pitt Men's Soccer Takes Down Cleveland State
PITTSBURGH -- No. 2 Pitt Panthers men's soccer traveled to face Cleveland State and got themselves a dominant, 4-0 win.
The Panthers (6-1-0) defeated the Vikings (2-3-2) (W-L-D) for the third straight time in the past four seasons, with a 4-0 win on Oct. 5, 2021 and a 2-1 win in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament in 2022. This also tips the all-time series in favor of the Panthers, 9-8-4, and the third win in Cleveland, with the other two coming in 1999 and 2001.
Pitt took an early lead in the ninth minute, with some solid build-up play resulting in junior defender Casper Svendby putting his pass across the face of goal, bouncing off of graduate student midfielder Arnau Vilamitjana right to senior forward Luis Sahmkow who blasted it in the back of the net.
Panthers freshman forward Lasse Dahl would score his first goal for the program in the 31st minute to double their lead over the Vikings. Senior midfielder Guilherme Feitosa took a free-kick and passed it quickly to Dahl, who would then power his shot past the keeper for the goal.
Pitt would extend their lead in the second half, as sophomore forward Albert Thorsen got onto a ball in the box, and after Cleveland State defenders blocked his first shot, his second touch put it into the back of the net for his fourth goal of 2024.
The Panthers would get their fourth and final goal in the 61st minute, as Vikings sophomore goalkeeper Stephen Yerian failed to clear the ball and Sahmkow chased him down and deflected it back into the net.
Sahmkow is up to a career-high eight goals through seven matches for the Panthers, with back-to-back braces, as he also scored two goals vs. Louisville last weekend at home.
The Panthers also stayed strong defensively against the Vikings, who only had two shots all game. Junior goalkeeper Cabral Carter gets his fifth win in his fifth start and his second clean sheet, with his first coming against then ranked No. 16 Georgetown in the season opener at home on Aug. 22.
Pitt will return home this weekend to face ACC foe Boston College on Sept. 20, with kick-off set for 7:00 p.m.
