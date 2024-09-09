Pitt Receives Votes in Latest Coaches Poll
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers defeated Cincinnati on the road to improve to 2-0 on the season, leading to votes in the recent Coaches Poll.
The Panthers had two points in the US LBM Coaches Poll, making them one of 25 teams to receive votes, but miss out on the top 25.
The Coaches Poll has a voting process system that gives 25 points to the team in first place and then a point less for each spot through No. 25. The two votes for Pitt came from a coach putting them at No. 24 or two coaches at No. 25.
Pitt is one of eight ACC schools to receive votes. No. 12 Miami is the highest ACC ranked team and two others in No. 20 Clemson and No. 21 Louisville also made the top 25. Five other teams including Pitt received votes with Boston College at 36 points, Syracuse at 33 points, NC State at 10 points and both North Carolina and Cal at five points,
The Panthers had to make an historical comeback against the Bearcats, down 27-6 midway through the third quarter.
Quarterback Eli Holstein led three touchdown drives and kicker Ben Sauls hit three field goals, including the winning one with less than 30 seconds remaining to give Pitt a 28-27 win.
Running back Desmond Reid starred again for Pitt, as he six catches for 106 yards, including one for a 56 yard touchdown, showing off his speed through the Cincinnati defense. He also led with 19 rushes for 148 yards in the victory, making him the first Pitt player ever to have 100+ yards rushing and receiving.
The comeback for Pitt was the largest since Oct. 9, 1971, when they trailed Navy 35-10 at Pitt Stadium and scored 26 unanswered points to get the victory, 36-35.
This is also tied for the largest halftime comeback under Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi since he took over in 2015. They also trailed by 11 against Duke at home on Oct. 27, 2018, 28-17, but would manage to win 54-45 in a rainy day.
Pitt will take on West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 14 at Acrisure Stadium. If they get a win against their bitter rivals, they will surely at least get close to the top 25 in the Coaches Poll.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Former Pitt WR Jordan Addison Suffers Ankle Injury
- Pitt Kicker Plays Hero in Home State
- Pitt Makes Biggest Comeback in 50 Years
- Eli Holstein Quickly Becoming Pitt Hero
- Pitt Men's Soccer Defeats SMU in ACC Opener
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt