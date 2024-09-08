Pitt Men's Soccer Defeats SMU in ACC Opener
PITTSBURGH -- No. 8 Pitt Panthers men's soccer fell behind early on against No. 22 SMU on the road, but a fantastic second half led to a 3-1 victory in their season opener.
The win for the Panthers (4-0-1) is their first ever against the Mustangs (2-1-2) in their first meeting. This was also the first ever ACC game for the Mustangs, who joined the conference from the American last season.
It was also the second ranked win for Pitt this season, as they defeated then ranked No. 16 Georgetown, 2-0, in the season opener on Aug. 22. It is the second road win, as they defeated rival Penn State 2-1 on Aug. 30.
SMU took an early lead in the seventh minute, as Pitt failed to clear the ball and allowed chances. Senior forward Bailey Sparks put in a beautiful pass that split the Pitt defenders to sophomore midfielder Jaylinn Mitchell, who took it well and slotted it past junior goalkeeper Cabral Carter for the goal.
Both teams continued to make chances, but neither could convert any of their chances through the rest of the first half.
Pitt would level the match in the 54th minute after some great team work and some beautfiul passing. Senior midfielder Guilherme Feitosa took the ball at the halfway line and moved into the attack. He found fellow senior in forward Casper Grening on the left wing, who would put a fast cross right to fellow senior forward Luis Sahmkow, hitting it first time for his second goal of the season.
The Panthers then took the lead 11 minutes later in the 65th minute, once again thanks to good build up play in the goal. Feitosa used the outside of his right foot to put in a through ball for senior defender Mateo Maillefaud, who then crossed it to Grening and he hit it first time with his weaker left foot, as his shot got into the bottom corner.
Pitt would finish off the game in the 74th minute, as freshman forward Lasse Dahl put in a long cross into the box for sophomore forward Albert Thorsen. Thorsen took one touch and then shot it with some power into the back of the net for his third goal of the season.
Pitt will face off against No. 15 Louisville at Ambrose Urbanic Field in their ACC home opener on Sept. 13.
