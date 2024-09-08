Former Pitt WR Jordan Addison Suffers Ankle Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers and USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison exited the Minnesota Vikings week one matchup against the New York Giants with an ankle injury.
After a rookie season that saw him thrust into the top wide receiver position following an injury to Justin Jefferson, Addison suffered an injury that saw him ruled out for the rest of the game almost immediately.
Addison logged 911 yards and ten touchdowns in his first season with the Vikings, and all signs pointed to that number improving
Up to his injury, Addison had 35 yards on three catches, and was targeted four times by the Vikings new quarterback Sam Darnold.
Addison's injury in this game occured during the third quarter, and seemed to mostly effect his ankle. He spent much of the summer injured with a high ankle sprain, so it is possible that this is a reaggravation of the injury that held him back in camp.
At the time of his departure from the game, the Vikings led the Giants 21-6, and would go on to win the game 28-6 following a suffocating performance by their defense.
A timetable is not yet available for Addison's return to play, however that should come in the following days.
As a member of the Panthers, Addison had 2,259 yards and 21 touchdowns receiving, as one as one rushing touchdown in his 2021 campaign that won him the Biletnikoff Award for top college wide receiver.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Kicker Plays Hero in Home State
- Pitt Men's Soccer Defeats SMU in ACC Opener
- Twitter Reaction to Pitt Win Over Cincinnati
- Desmond Reid Explodes as Pitt Claims Comeback Over Cincinnati
- Pitt Reveals Starting Lineup vs. Cincinnati
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt