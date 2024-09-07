Pitt Reveals Uniform vs. Cincinnati
CINCINNATI -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their football uniform for their matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the River City Rivalry at Nippert Stadium.
Pitt will wear their usual away game uniforms with the white jerseys with royal blue numbers and a mustard yellow outline, the ACC logo with mustard yellow lettering and royal blue football, a mustard yellow Panther head and white sleeves for players to go along with it if they so choose.
The Panthers will also wear the mustard yellow pants, with a royal blue stripe down each side as well as the royal blue Nike logo, that they wore in the season opener vs. Kent State at home in Week 1.
This matchup will serve as the last between Pitt and Cincinnati for the forseeable future, with no River City Rivalry games on scheduled in upcoming seasons.
Both teams didn't really build a true rivalry with each other until Cincinnati joined the Big East for the 2005 season, which saw the teams play eight consecutive years in incredibly important matchups.
Pitt won the first three matchups, including upsetting No. 17 Cincinnati at home in 2007, coming back from a 17-10 halftime deficit.
Cincinnati responded, defeating Pitt in 2008 for their first Big East Championship and then making a 21-point comeback at Heinz Field in 2009 to win the defacto Big East Championship for the second straight season.
The Panthers would win in 2010 at Nippert Stadium, but lost their final two matches in the Big East in 2011 and 2012.
The two teams met up again in Pittsburgh in 2023, which saw Cincinnati hold off Pitt for a 27-21 victory. Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec had a terrible game, completing just 10-of-32 passes and missing all 11 targets to wide receiver Bub Means.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein will lead the Panthers in just his second start and first road game of his career. He completed 30-of-40 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns to one interception against the Golden Flashes.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi will also get a chance to get his first win against the team he coached for as defensive coordinator from 2004-06.
