Cincinnati vs. Utah Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
A pair of top 25 teams are set to face off at Rice-Eccles Stadium this weekend. No. 17 Cincinnati will visit No. 24 Utah as a 7.5-point road underdog on Saturday despite being the higher ranked team. The Utes’ quarterback situation could make this matchup especially interesting.
True freshman quarterback Byrd Ficklin started for Utah against Colorado last week when Devon Dampier wasn’t up to the task and led the Utes to a dominant 53-7 win. Dampier is still the starter, but his status for Saturday is up in the air. The Bearcats have looked comfortable during their seven-game winning streak but are expected to fall short in one of their biggest tests this year.
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Cincinnati vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cincinnati: +7.5 (-112)
- Utah: -7.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Cincinnati: +235
- Utah: -290
Total: 56.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Cincinnati vs. Utah How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 1
- Game Time: 10:15 PM EST
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Cincinnati: 7-1
- Utah: 6-2
Cincinnati vs. Utah Key Players to Watch
Cincinnati
Brendan Sorsby: Sorsby is now up to 20 passing touchdowns with just one interception this year. The Bearcats quarterback also leads his team with seven rushing touchdowns. Sorsby is coming off a down game as a passer, but doesn’t turn the ball over always gives Cincinnati a chance to win.
Utah
Byrd Ficklin: Ficklin was just 10-of-22 passing in his first collegiate start, but threw for two touchdowns and ran for 150 yards and an additional score. The freshman’s efficiency could use some work, but Utah’s offense thrived with him under center. He’ll be the player to watch if Dampier isn’t good to go come game day.
Cincinnati vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
Cincinnati and Utah boast strong 6-2 records against the spread, but the Utes have consistently fallen short against better competition so far this season. Utah is 1-2 against the spread against ranked teams in 2025 and lost outright in both contests as a favorite.
Cincinnati’s schedule hasn’ t been as tough as Utah’s ahead of Week 10, but the Bearcats have secured a top-15 win against former No. 14 Iowa State. Sorsby’s elite production and turnover avoidance will likely give his team an edge.
There’s no guarantee that Dampier won’t play, but bettors should beware of an inexperienced quarterback who completed less than 50 percent of his passes in his long collegiate start in Week 9.
PICK: Cincinnati +7.5 (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
