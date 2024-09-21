How to Watch: Pitt vs. Youngstown State
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will play in their final non-conference game of the 2024 regular season, as they host FCS program, Youngstown State on Sept. 21 at Acrisure Stadium.
Quick Preview
Pitt comes into this game 3-0 and off an important comeback against rival West Virginia at home on Sept. 14, scoring two touchdowns late to win 38-34 in the Backyard Brawl.
They also blewout Kent State to start the season, 55-24 at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 31. They would make their first comeback of the season vs. Cincinnati in the River City Rivarly on the road on Sept. 7 They scored three touchdowns and a late field goal to win 28-27 after a 21-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter.
Youngstown State lost their season opener on the road to Villanova on Aug. 29, but bounced back with a blowout of Valparaiso at home on Sept. 7, 59-25. They lost to Duquesne at home on Sept. 14, 28-25, after defeating them 40-7 in the First Round of the FCS playoffs last season.
History of Pitt vs. Youngstown State
Pitt holds a 4-1 record against Youngstown State, who are the only FCS team that has defeated Pitt in their program history, when they won 31-17 on Sept. 1, 2012, the first game of head coach Paul Chryst.
The Penguins also almost defeated the Panthers in their last matchup in the 2017 season opener, getting two fourth quarter touchdowns to force overtime, but the Panthers would get a touchdown and a game-winning interception from Bricen Garner.
Pitt defeated Youngstown State 45-37 in the first game for head coach Pat Narduzzi in 2015. They also have blowout wins in 2004, 41-0, and 2009, 38-3.
How to Watch
Pitt and Youngstown State will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) and also ESPN+. Fans that have access to the ACC Network, will have the ability to stream the game online and those that just have an ESPN+ subscription will also be able to stream it.
Odds
The Panthers are -25.5 point favorites over the Penguins according to FanDuel. To win this bet on the Panthers, they would need to beat the Penguins by at least 26. To win the bet on the Penguins, they would have to win the game, or lose the game to the Panthers by 25 points on less.
Pitt is also -4000 and Youngstown State is +1400 to win for the money line, a wager on the outcome of the game. A bettor would need to place a $4000 wager just to win a $100 on Pitt if they come out victorious, and a $100 wager on Youngstown to win would earn the bettor $1400.
The over/under is at 61.5 points with -110 for the over and -110 for the under. A bettor would need to make a wager of $110 to win an extra $100 if they are right about either both teams scoring more or less than 61.5 points per game.
