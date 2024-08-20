Pitt Still Quiet on QB Decision
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi makes the biggest decisions for the team, but he is still undecided on naming a starting quarterback for 2024.
Redshirt junior Nate Yarnell came out of spring camp as the starting quarterback according to Narduzzi, but redshirt freshman Eli Holstein, who transferred in from Alabama in the winter, is pushing to win the spot for himself.
Narduzzi announced last week that Yarnell is the current starter, but that there is a battle going on between the two signal callers and that he didn't know when the battle would end, which he re-emphasized in a press conference on Monday.
"We don't have a quarterback," Narduzzi said. "We've got two quarterbacks...we've got two quarterbacks that are really good. Those are hard decisions and let's take it by day. I mean, you get into game planning and who's picking up game plans and all of that. You know I feel like we have really two really good quarterbacks that we can win with right now. No answer for you."
The two quarterbacks played a role in the offense winning the scrimmage on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, bouncing back after losing the first scrimmage the weekend prior at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, their practice facility.
Narduzzi praised the offensive performance, as they committed just one penalty and only two turnovers. He also said the offense "plugged away" at the offense, moving the ball well and not relying on big plays to win.
"The same thing I've seen all camp," Narduzzi said about Yarnell and Holstein. "I mean, nothing different. They both have their game and it was good..."
Yarnell came out of Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas in the Class of 2021, redshirting his freshman season. He has started just three games in three seasons with the Panthers, and just six games overall, completing 51-of-76 passes for 790 yards and five touchdowns to one interception.
He made his first contribution in 2022, coming in for a road game against Western Michigan in Week 3, as both quarterbacks in starter Kedon Slovis and backup Nick Patti missed out with injuries they sustained in the loss to then ranked No. 24 Tennessee at home in Week 2.
Yarnell would serve as game manager, completing 9-of-12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in the 34-13 win.
He then played in the Sun Bowl for one drive at the end of the season and made two appearances late in road losses to then ranked No. 14 Notre Dame and Syracuse last season before earning the starting job late in 2023.
Yarnell made the most of his opportunity, leading Pitt to a 24-16 win in the home finale against Boston College. He completed 11-of-19 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing in for a touchdown in the victory.
He also started in the season finale on the road to Duke, where he had his best statistical output, completing 25-of-35 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. It wasn't enough in the end, as Pitt lost 30-19 to finish 3-9 on the season.
Holstein came to Alabama as a four-star quarterback in the Class of 2023. He would redshirt his first season and then enter the transfer portal following its conclusion, landing with Pitt.
New offensive coordinator Kade Bell, who is implementing a fast-paced, quick tempo offense, will have a say in which quarterback wins the starting spot.
Pitt opens the season against Kent State on Saturday, Aug. 31 with a noon kickoff at Acrisure Stadium.
