Pitt Rival Announces Starting Quarterback
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in the River City Rivalry in Week 2, with kickoff set for noon on the road on Sept. 7, with ESPN or ESPN2 broadcasting the matchup.
The Bearcats made a decision to announce a new starting quarterback in redshirt sophomore Brendan Sorsby, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports and CBS Sports.
Sorsby started his career with Indiana, coming out of Lake Dallas High School in Denton, Texas as a three-star in the Class of 2022.
He played in one game his freshman season against then ranked No. 15 Penn State in Week 8, where the completed 3-of-6 passes for eight yards and one interception.
Sorsby lost out on the starting competition to begin 2023, with fellow redshirt freshman Tayven Jackson winning out, after transferring from Tennessee.
He would eventually win the starting job later on in the season, playing every offensive snap the final six games. He completed 135-of-237 passes, 57.0%, for 1,587 yards and 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Sorsby finished with a 1-6 record, defeating Wisconsin at home, 20-14 in Week 10. He kept Indiana in most of the games he started, losing 33-24 to then ranked No. 10 Penn State on the road in Week 9, 48-45 to Illinois in overtime on the road in Week 11, 24-21 to Michigan State in Week 12 and 35-31 to rival Purdue in Week 13.
He transferred to Cincinnati this past offseason and defeated redshirt junior Brady Lichtenberg, who served as backup for the program last season.
Cincinnati will face off against FCS opponent Towson on Aug. 31 in the season opener, also at home, before hosting Pitt the week after.
The Bearcats, like the Panthers, finished 3-9 last season and played some abysmal football all-around in 2023, their first in the Big 12. Scott Satterfield heads into his second season and will want to turn the program around, especially getting a win against a rival.
Cincinnati defeated Pitt last season, winning 27-21 at Acrisure Stadium in Week 2. Pitt starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec completed just 10-of-32 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns, as the Pitt offense struggled throughout.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Volleyball Ranked No. 4 in Preseason Poll
- 5 Position Battles to Watch at Pitt Camp
- Pitt Volleyball Takeaways: Players Shine in Blue-Gold Game
- Pitt Opens as Huge Favorites Over Kent State
- Jets Sign Former Pitt Star
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt