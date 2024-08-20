Pitt Freshman Receives Preseason All-American Honors
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have a few freshmen that will earn some playing time this season, but one stood out from the rest, earning preseason All-American honors.
Tight end Malachi Thomas earned a spot on the 247Sports Preseason True Freshman All-American Team, as Chris Hummer sees him as one of the freshmen at his spot that could make a difference early on.
Thomas committed to Pitt late in early February, long after the early signing period. He starred for Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville, Ga., close to the Florida border, making 42 catches for 570 yards and 11 touchdowns and a senior, earning All-State and All-Region honors.
His play helped Thomas County Central win a state title, defeating Woodward Academy 49-28 in the GHSA Class 6A Championship.
He didn't have other Power Four offers coming out of high school, picking Pitt over offers from Buffalo, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic and Georgia State. He committed almost soon after getting the offer.
247Sports ranked Thomas as the No. 74 tight end and No. 158 recruit coming out of Georgia, while On3 had him No. 76 at his position and No. 164 in his state in the Class of 2024.
Thomas stands at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds and has worked behind more experienced tight ends on the Panthers in senior Gavin Bartholomew and redshirt senior Jake Overman, who transferred in from Oregon State.
"...I made some plays on the first string defense that really got me standing out the first day I got here and I just been making plays ever since, being consistent," Thomas said on how he has excelled in fall camp.
Narduzzi mentioned Thomas' name amongst a number of true freshmen that are playing well so far in Fall Camp last week, playing a role into his placement on Hummer's list.
"...Young tight end, has done an outstanding job picking up stuff," Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said on Thomas. "I think he's going to be a special football player for us...that's a guy that stands out to me that's going to get some time, if he continues to progress and it's a big if..."
Thomas played in a fast-paced offense in high school, one that new offensive coordinator Kade Bell is implementing at Pitt, leading to them adding Thomas as a late recruit.
He hopes to bring blocking, ball-catching, football IQ and his ability to get up field this season and make an impact in his first collegiate season.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Former Pitt G Signs with British Team
- Pitt Rival Announces Starting Quarterback
- Pitt Volleyball Ranked No. 4 in Preseason Poll
- 5 Position Battles to Watch at Pitt Camp
- Pitt Volleyball Takeaways: Players Shine in Blue-Gold Game
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt