5 Position Battles to Watch at Pitt Camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have a number of position battles ongoing throughout fall camp for football, with players vying for starting spots, more snaps and playing time this upcoming season.
Some of these battles may continue until the end of camp or prior to noon kickoff in the season opener against Kent State at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 31. Some battles are further down the depth chart or may take place throughout the rest of the season.
Quarterback
Coming out of spring ball, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi named Nate Yarnell the starter going forward, making it seem like he had that spot going into the regular season.
Narduzzi and the coaching staff during fall camp have recently spoken on the battle between Yarnell and redshirt freshman Eli Holstein, who transferred in from Alabama during the winter.
Neither quarterback brings much experience into the upcoming season. Yarnell has started just three games in three seasons with the Panthers, and just six games overall, completing 51-of-76 passes for 790 yards and five touchdowns to one interception. Holstein didn't play at all in his sole season with the Crimson Tide.
Narduzzi did say recently that Yarnell is the starter now, but that the battle is ongoing. This likely hints to a quarterback competition that extends beyond the season opener and one that might go on throughout the entirety of the regular season.
Yarnell has more experience over Holstein, including more development as a passer and a better arm. Holstein is a more athletic quarterback and probably has a higher ceiling than Yarnell does as a quarterback.
The new offensive system under Kade Bell requires a quarterback to make quick decisions, spread the ball out and move quickly. Holstein seems like the signal caller the coaches want going forward, but Yarnell serves as the safer option, especially coming off a 3-9 season.
Narduzzi said that he didn't have a deadline and that they're evaluating every day.
He also spoke on a battle for third and fourthspot on the quarterback depth chart, between redshirt freshmen David Lynch and Ty Dieffenbach, plus freshman Julian Dugger. Lynch is a walk-on, while Dieffenbach and Dugger are on scholarship.
Dieffenbach is the likely one to win the third spot, since he is on scholarship, and Lynch will likely get the fourth spot. Dugger will almost certainly redshirt this season, but since he can play in four games without burning that redshirt, he might still have a shot at that third quarterback spot, if the team needs him to play.
Offensive Line
There are two battles on the offensive line, with redshirt juniors in NC State transfer Lyndon Cooper and Terrence Moore at center, and sixth years Ryan Jacoby and Jason Collier Jr. fighting it out at the left guard spot.
Cooper started five games for the Wolfpack in 2023, three at left guard and two at center, while Moore started the final nine games of the season for the Panthers at center.
Moore dealt with an injury in spring ball, allowing Cooper to make an impact on the coaching staff and new offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau.
Narduzzi said that Moore didn't finish spring ball as "the guy," and that Cooper is closing in on him. He also said that the loser of the two could potentially play guard, but that he's focused on who wins that battle before deciding that.
He also said recently that the battle probably won't end until after the second scrimmage, which just took place at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, or even the end of camp.
Jacoby missed all of last season, suffering an injury in the preseason. He played in all 13 games in 2022 with five starts, coming at tight end, featuring as an extra blocker. Collier played in all 12 games last season with seven starts, four starts at right guard and three starts at left guard.
Despite dealing with a serious injury, Jacoby said at the start of fall camp that he is back and ready to go. He should win the starting spot, as long as he is performing at the levels he was prior to his injury.
Redshirt senior Branson Taylor will start at left tackle and redshirt sophomore Ryan Baer will start at right tackle. Sophomore guard BJ Williams started six games at right guard and will most likely start there again in 2024.
Two other names to watch as secondary players include redshirt junior Terrence Enos Jr., who is working at guard and also backing up Taylor at left tackle, as well as redshirt sophomore Isaiah Montgomery.
Defensive Line
The defensive line lost the most production of any unit from last season for Pitt. Defensive ends Dayon Hayes and Samuel Okunlola transferred to Colorado, Bam Brima grauduated and Nate Temple is out for the season with an injury. Defensive tackles David Green, Devin Danielson and Tyler Bentley graduated, while Deandre Jules transferred to South Carolina.
Defensive end, from what the coaches spoke on, is more settled. Kansas State transfer and redshirt senior Nate Matlack will start and redshirt sophomore Jimmy Scott will also join him, getting a chance to show his talents.
Matlack made 15 tackles (11 solo), as well as 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks last season and is the most experienced defensive end on Pitt's roster. Scott is one player that coaches are excited to see play this season, despite his lack of playing time in his first two years.
Nebraska transfer and redshirt junior Nate Borders brings a "high motor," according to Narduzzi, and freshman Sincere Edwards will also play at defensive end as well. Redshirt freshmen in Maverick Gracio and Clemson transfer David Ojiegbe both also will likely play at defensive end too.
Defensive tackle is the biggest battle right now, with one name standing out above the rest in redshirt sophomore Sean FitzSimmons.
FitzSimmons dealt with injury last year and now has the chance to take over a defensive tackle spot for the future. New defensive line coach TIm Daoust described FitzSimmons as the "bell cow" and the most consisent player on the defensive line.
Redshirt senior Anthony Johnson, who played his past four seasons against Youngstown State at the FCS, also has a "high motor" according to Narduzzi, and has the most experience.
Young players to watch out for include redshirt freshman Isaiah "Ghost" Neal, who receives plenty of praise from Narduzzi and others. True freshmen in Francis Brewu, the strongest at defensive tackle, and Jahsear Whittington both have a chance to play this season.
Redshirt junior Nakhi Johnson moved from defensive end back to defensive tackle, where he played in high school and "could be a beast," according to Narduzzi. He also mentioned redshirt sophomore Nick James as a player that impressed him.
Linebacker
Pitt lost all three main starting linebackers from last season, but bring back some great depth at the position as well.
Shayne Simon, who started at Mike or middle linebacker, graduated and is now with the Buffalo Bills. Solomon DeShields at Star linebacker and Bangally Kamara at Money linebacker both transferred, landing at Texas A&M and South Carolina, respectfully.
Sixth years in Brandon George and Keye Thompson will feature at middle linebacker, with George starting and Thompson backing him up.
Redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis will likely start at Star or outside linebacker. Narduzzi said that Louis is a defensive standout and one of the best players on that side of the ball.
Sophomores Rasheem Biles and Braylan Lovelace will play a lot of snaps this season. Biles was a massive threat on special teams last season and will play at both Star and Money, while Lovelace, who played a great deal at linebacker, will play at both Mike and Money. Fellow sophomore Jordan Bass is working back from a shoulder injury suffered in the spring and coming back slowly, but surely.
Redshirt junior Nick Lapi will also play and the three incoming freshmen in Davin Brewton, Cameron Lindsey and Jeremiah Marcelin will fight to make the field in their first season.
Cornerback
Cornerback joins linebacker and defensive line as a unit that lost all of its starters from last season. A.J. Woods and Marquis Williams graduated, while M.J. Devonshire declared for the NFL Draft, where the Las Vegas Raiders took him in the Seventh Round.
Redshirt sophomore Ryland Gandy is the player that will start this season, as Narduzzi praised him for "doing his job" and coming in with consistency every day.
Nebraska transfer and redshirt senior Tamon Lynum is another name that comes up often. Narduzzi loves his physicality and that he is a standout on defense.
Redshirt senior Rashad Battle missed all of last season and only played in three games in 2022, as injuries sidelined him. He has a chance this year, if he stays healthy, to play and even start throughout.
Redshirt juniors in Noah Biglow and Tamarion Crumpley will also get chances to show their talents in 2024.
Other Positions
Running back, wide receiver and tight end bring back their best players. Expect Western Carolina transfers in juniors, running back Desmond Reid and wide receiver Censere Lee, to play a lot, plus redshirt junior Raphael "Poppi" Williams, who also played under Bell at Western Carolina. Oregon State transfer Jake Overman will also backup senior Gavin Bartholomew at tight end.
Safety brings back their three starters in seniors Donovan McMillon and Phillip O'Brien Jr. and junior Javon McIntyre. Redshirt senior Ben Sauls will kick, redshirt junior Caleb Junko will punt and UConn transfer in redshirt junior Nilay Upadhyayula will serve as long snapper.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
Pitt Opponent Makes Starting QB Decision
- Pitt Basketball Opponent Reveals Non-Conference Matchup
- Pitt Football Ranked Worst ACC Team
- Report: Pitt Basketball Hosting New Non-Conference Opponent
- Pitt Wrestling Lands WPIAL 2026 Commit
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt