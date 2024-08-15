Pat Narduzzi Addresses Pitt QB Competition, Names 'Now' Starter
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi is excited for the upcoming season, and even more so for the current quarterback competition.
Redshirt junior Nate Yarnell and Alabama transfer in redshirt freshman Eli Holstein are both currently both working to get that starting quarterback spot heading into the first game of the season against Kent State at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 31.
"...There's a battle going on," Narduzzi said. "They're both pressing, working at it, like working their tails off. Coming in late, spending more time just to come in and be the best and sometimes that can pay of and sometimes that can backfire a little bit,but we're seeing them compete every day. I love the competition. You got to love what you see out there. You got two really good quartebacks battling and don't know if that answered your question, but we have a good battle on."
Narduzzi also said that they are evaluating the two players every day and hasn't named a starting quarterback for Kent State, but that Yarnell is the starter right now.
"Not really," on the deadline for naming a starting quarterback. "They're getting a ton of reps out there with the ones and the twos and we're mixing it up and all that and the receivers, with the way we rotate our receivers, they're getting timing with everybody. I mean they've timed up with everybody. Again, Nate is our starter right now and there's a battle going on."
Yarnell came out of Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas in the Class of 2021, redshirting his freshman season. He has started just three games in three seasons with the Panthers, and just six games overall, completing 51-of-76 passes for 790 yards and five touchdowns to one interception.
He made his first contribution in 2022, coming in for a road game against Western Michigan, as both quarterbacks in starter Kedon Slovis and backup Nick Patti missed out with injuries they sustained in the loss to then ranked No. 24 Tennessee at home.
Yarnell would serve as game manager, completing 9-of-12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in the 34-13 win.
He then played in the Sun Bowl for one drive at the end of the season and made two appearances late in road losses to then ranked No. 14 Notre Dame and Syracuse last season before earning the starting job late in the season.
Yarnell made the most of his opportunity, leading Pitt to a 24-16 win in the home finale against Boston College. He completed 11-of-19 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing in for a touchdown as well in the victory.
He also started in the season finale on the road to Duke, where he had his best statistical output, completing 25-of-35 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. It wasn't enough in the end, as Pitt lost 30-19 to finish 3-9 on the season.
Yarnell will work in a different offensive scheme under new offensive coordinator Kade Bell, that should allow him to spread the ball more often and quicker than under previous offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.
