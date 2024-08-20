Former Pitt G Signs with British Team
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to see their basketball alumni play overseas, as former guard Nelly Cummings signed with the Sheffield Sharks in the British Basketball League.
He played high school basketball for Lincoln Park in Midland, Pa., up in nearby Beaver County. He earned All-State and All-WPIAL selections three times and averaged 30 points and five assists as a senior. His 2,411 points all-time ranks fifth in WPIAL history.
Cummings then joined Bowling Green as a member of the Class of 2017, but chose to transfer after playing in 30 games. He sat out the 2018-19 season and landed at Colgate, where he would spend the next four seasons.
He would average 30.2 minutes, 12.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.5% from the field, 36.9% from 3-point range and 81.3% from the foul line during his time as a Raider. He also started 78 of 79 games in those four seasons.
Cummings earned All-Patriot Second Team honors in the 2020-21 season and then All-Patriot First Team honors in the 2021-22 season. He also led Colgate to four Patriot League regular season titles, three Patriot League Conference Championships and three NCAA Tournament Appearances.
He transferred to Pitt for his fifth and final season of collegiate basketball in the 2022-23 season.
Along with transfers in guards Jamarius Burton, Nike Sibande and Greg Elliott, plus forward Blake Hinson, Cummings led Pitt to end a six-season drought and made the NCAA Tournament. They also made it to the Second Round, defeating Mississippi State in the First Four and then Iowa State in the First Round.
Cummings started all 36 games as Pitt accrued a 24-12 record in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 32.3 minutes, 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and a career-high 4.8 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.0% from the field 35.7% from behind the arc and a career-high 88.3% from the free-throw line.
Cummings' brother, Brandin Cummings, just finished off an incredible career at Lincoln Park himself and committed to Pitt as a part of the Class of 2024.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Volleyball Ranked No. 4 in Preseason Poll
- 5 Position Battles to Watch at Pitt Camp
- Pitt Volleyball Takeaways: Players Shine in Blue-Gold Game
- Pitt Opens as Huge Favorites Over Kent State
- Jets Sign Former Pitt Star
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt