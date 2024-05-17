Pitt Volleyball Recruits Receive Fab 50 Distinction
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had two of their volleyball recruits receive top 50 distinctions, showing a promising future for the program.
Class of 2024 middle blocker Ryla Jones and Class of 2025 outside hitter Samara Coleman both made VolleyballMag's Fab 50 recruits for their respective classes.
Jones played for Flint School in Oakton, Va. and hails from Fort Washington, Md. She helped her team reach great success during her time, winning back-to-back Virginia state titles and earned First Team All-State honors in 2021 and 2022. Prep Dig ranked the 6-foot-2 freshman No. 79 in the country, while Prep Volleyball had her at No. 92.
She chose to enroll in January to join the Panthers early and played during the spring season, gaining valuable experience heading into next season.
With the departure of Rachel Jepsen, Jones will likely feature as a starter alongside Bre Kelley, but expect fellow freshman in Argentinian middle blocker Bianca Garibaldi to fight for playing time as well.
Coleman stands at 6-foot-1 and plays for Grand Oaks High School in Spring, Texas and for her travelball team, Houston Skyline. She also has experience in the USA National Team Development Program.
She has a vertical jump at 30 inches with one arm and a standing reach of 90 inches, according to her Hudl. Her vertical helps her excel against her opponents and it doesn't hurt her to have such great powre behind each swing.
Coleman made 499 kills, 4.1 per set, while hitting .351 last season. She also 49 service aces, 0.4 per set, made 309 digs, 2.5 per set, and excelled in serve-receive, making just 29 errors on 745 serves.
Coleman received a number of accolades for her efforts last season including Texas State Writers Association Class 6A Player of the Year and VYPEHouston Public School Player of the Year.
She is one of two commits for Pitt volleyball in the Class of 2025, along with middle blocker/outside hitter Abbey Emch.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt's Jeff Capel Praises New Transfers
- Pitt Featured in College Football 25 Trailer
- Pitt's Jeff Capel Tired of ACC Disrespect
- Pitt Lands in Top Eight For 3-Star OT
- Pitt G Brandin Cummings Joins Alliance 412
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt