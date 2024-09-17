Pitt's Tyler Boyd Receives Stadium Name Honor
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers star wide receiver Tyler Boyd received a great honor, as Clairton High School renamed their football stadium after him.
Boyd does a number of work throughout the Clairton community, which is a city in the Monongahela River valley, about 14 miles south of Pitt's campus.
Some of the work Boyd does includes starting a basketball league for the kids in the Clairton community that sends the all-starts to Florida. His mother also helps a great deal, as they both run a youth little league and do whatever they can to give back and keep kids engaged in and outside of school.
Boyd had an incredible four seasons with the Clairton Bears from 2009-12, holding a 63-1 record and winning four straight WPIAL and PIAA Class 1A Titles.
He held the record for most touchdowns in WPIAL history with 117 and was fifth all-time with 5,755 rushing yards when he graduated.
Boyd would win all 63 games for Clairton consecutively and the 66 game winning streak, which continued after he graduated, was the longest in the country.
He played in the Big 33 Classic in 2013, where he scored five touchdowns, including two receiving and one each passing, kick return and rushing in the 58-27 blowout win over Maryland. He also played in the 2013 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
One of his best high school performances came in the 2010 PIAA 1A Class Championship. Clairton faced a 24-0 deficit, but Boyd would lead the way, posting a 100+ yards receiving and two touchdowns in the 36-30 comeback victory
Boyd would choose to play collegiate football at Pitt and excelled in his three seasons there from 2013-15. His 254 catches and 3,361 receiving yards in his career rank as the most for a Pitt player in program history. He also has 21 receiving touchdowns, tied for sixth most in a Pitt career.
His 1,261 receiving yards in 2014 and his 1,174 receiving yards in 2013 rank fifth and sixth most in a season for a Pitt player, repectively, while his 91 receptions in 2015, 85 receptions in 2014 and 78 receptions in 2013 rank fourth, fifth and sixth most in a single season for the program.
The Cincinnati Bengals took Boyd in the Second Round of the 2016 NFL Draft and he would make 513 catches for 6,000 yards and 31 receiving touchdowns in eight seasons for them, along with a Super Bowl appearance.
He signed a one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans, where he is currently heading into Week 3 with the team.
