Pitt Depth Chart vs. Youngstown State
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their depth chart ahead of their Week 4 matchup vs. the Youngstown State Penguins at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 21
The depth chart is unchanged from Week 3 prior to the West Virginia game, which they won 38-34 with a late comeback.
Pitt holds a 4-1 record against Youngstown State, who are the only FCS team that has defeated Pitt in their program history, when they won 31-17 on Sept. 1, 2012, the first game of head coach Paul Chryst.
The Penguins also almost defeated the Panthers in their last matchup in the 2017 season opener, getting two fourth quarter touchdowns to force overtime, but the Panthers would get a touchdown and a game-winning interception from Bricen Garner.
Pitt defeated Youngstown State 45-37 in the first game for head coach Pat Narduzzi in 2015. They also have blowout wins in 2004, 41-0, and 2009, 38-3.
Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Youngstown State
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach
Running Back
Desmond Reid
Derrick Davis Jr.
Daniel Carter
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Censere "C.J." Lee
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Zion Fowler-El or
Benny Haselrig
Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds
Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Left Tackle
Branson Taylor
Terrence Enos Jr.
Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby
Jason Collier Jr.
Center
Lyndon Cooper
Terrence Moore
Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta
Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Isaiah Montgomery
Defense
Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards or
Maverick Gracio
Defensive Tackle
Nakhi Johnson OR
Francis Brewu OR
Anthony Johnson
Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Elliott Donald
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe
Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Jordan Bass
Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson
Money Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles
Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins
Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr.
Cornerback
Ryland Gandy
Tamon Lynum
Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Noah Biglow or
Tamarion Crumpley
Specialists
Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess
Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko
Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford
Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid
Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield
Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
