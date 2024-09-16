Inside The Panthers

Pitt Depth Chart vs. Youngstown State

The Pitt Panthers depth chart vs. the Youngstown State Penguins for Week 4

Dominic Campbell

Sep 14, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis celebrates with linebacker Rasheem Biles (31) after intercepting West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) in the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Image Images
Sep 14, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis celebrates with linebacker Rasheem Biles (31) after intercepting West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) in the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Image Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their depth chart ahead of their Week 4 matchup vs. the Youngstown State Penguins at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 21

The depth chart is unchanged from Week 3 prior to the West Virginia game, which they won 38-34 with a late comeback.

Pitt holds a 4-1 record against Youngstown State, who are the only FCS team that has defeated Pitt in their program history, when they won 31-17 on Sept. 1, 2012, the first game of head coach Paul Chryst.

The Penguins also almost defeated the Panthers in their last matchup in the 2017 season opener, getting two fourth quarter touchdowns to force overtime, but the Panthers would get a touchdown and a game-winning interception from Bricen Garner.

Pitt defeated Youngstown State 45-37 in the first game for head coach Pat Narduzzi in 2015. They also have blowout wins in 2004, 41-0, and 2009, 38-3.

Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Youngstown State

Offense

Quarterback 
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach

Running Back
Desmond Reid
Derrick Davis Jr.
Daniel Carter

Wide Receiver 
Kenny Johnson  
Censere "C.J." Lee 

Wide Receiver 
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Zion Fowler-El or 
Benny Haselrig

Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds

Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas 

Left Tackle
Branson Taylor
Terrence Enos Jr. 

Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby 
Jason Collier Jr. 

Center
Lyndon Cooper 
Terrence Moore 

Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta 

Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Isaiah Montgomery 

Defense 

Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards or 
Maverick Gracio

Defensive Tackle
Nakhi Johnson OR 
Francis Brewu OR
Anthony Johnson

Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR 
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Elliott Donald


Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe

Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Jordan Bass

Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson

Money Linebacker 
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles

Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins

Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr. 

Cornerback 
Ryland Gandy 
Tamon Lynum

Cornerback 
Rashad Battle
Noah Biglow or 
Tamarion Crumpley 

Specialists

Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess

Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko

Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula 
Nico Crawford

Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid

Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield

Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Dominic Campbell

DOMINIC CAMPBELL

Follow Dominic Campbell on Twitter.

Home/Football