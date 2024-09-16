Pitt QB Receives National Award Honor
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein received national recognition, following his performance in the win over the West Virginia Mountaineers at Acrisure Stadium.
The Davey O'Brien Award, which recognizes the best quarterback in college football, honored Holstein, naming him as one of the top signal callers in the country last weekend.
Holstein completed 21-of-30 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns in the 38-34 comeback victory over WVU. He completed two touchdowns in the first half of nine yards and 19 yards to junior running back Desmond Reid and orchestrated two late drives for touchdowns as well.
One of his best throws was to redshirt junior wide receier Daejon Reynolds, who he completed a 40-yard pass to through triple coverage in the end zone for the score. Reynolds also deserves credit for the catch, as a West Virginia defender was draped all over him prior, which resulted in the referees calling pass interference.
"I saw him stack the DB and I said, "Hey just give him a shot," Holstein said after the game. "I threw it up there and I thought it was holding at first, and I was like "hey at least we are going to get the penalty." Then I saw him come down with it and I was [like] "hell yeah, I appreciate that Dae Dae, thanks for helping me out."
The Pitt defense forced a quick three-and-out and allowed Holstein and the offense one last chance to either it or win it down three points with under two minutes to go.
He combined using the ground and the air to take down the Mountaineers, with a quick seven-yard scramble, a 17-yard pass to senior tight end Gavin Bartholomew, a 23-yard pass to Mumpfield, a 17-yard rush up the middle in the red zone and then a five-yard rush to the one-yard line after a pass interference on the Mountaineers.
Redshirt junior running back Derrick Davis Jr. ran it in from the one-yard line and Pitt came out victorious in the Backyard Brawl.
Holstein is first Pitt quarterback to throw for three touchdowns in three consecutive games since Kenny Pickett and the first Pitt quarterback to do it in the first three games of a season since Rod Rutherford in 2003.
He will look to give Pitt their first undefeated record in non-conference play as they face FCS program Youngstown State on Sept. 21 at Acrisure Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Depth Chart vs. Youngstown State
- Pitt WBB Hosts 2025 Guard Duo on Visit
- Pitt Snap Count vs. West Virginia Revealed
- Pitt Receives Votes in Coaches/AP Polls
- Eli Holstein Leads Pitt with Maturity, Confidence
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt