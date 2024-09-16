Three Pitt Players Receive ACC Honors
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had three players earn ACC weekly honors for their performances in the win over the rival West Virginia Mountaineers in the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium.
Redshirt freshman Eli Holstein won earned his first ACC Quarterback of the Week honor and his third ACC Rookie of the Week honor. Redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis earned ACC Linebacker of the Week honors and senior Donovan McMillon received ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors.
Holstein completed 21-of-30 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns in the 38-34 comeback victory over WVU. He completed two touchdowns in the first half of nine yards and 19 yards to junior running back Desmond Reid and orchestrated two late drives for touchdowns as well.
One of his best throws was to redshirt junior wide receier Daejon Reynolds, who he completed a 40-yard pass to through triple coverage in the end zone for the score. Reynolds also deserves credit for the catch, as a West Virginia defender was draped all over him prior, which resulted in the referees calling pass interference.
Following a quick Mountaineers three-and-out, Holstein combined using the ground and the air to moved down the field with a quick seven-yard scramble, a 17-yard pass to senior tight end Gavin Bartholomew, a 23-yard pass to Mumpfield, a 17-yard rush up the middle in the red zone and then a five-yard rush to the one-yard line after a pass interference on the Mountaineers.
Redshirt junior running back Derrick Davis Jr. ran it in from the one-yard line and Pitt came out victorious in the Backyard Brawl.
Holstein is first Pitt quarterback to throw for three touchdowns in three consecutive games since Kenny Pickett and the first Pitt quarterback to do it in the first three games of a season since Rod Rutherford in 2003.
Louis and McMillon both led the Panthers with 13 tackles and five solo. McMillon made a pass breakup and forced a fumble, while Louis made 0.5 tackles for loss a pass breakup and the game winning interception to seal the comeback.
The two players also lead Pitt in tackles, as McMillon has 32 (16 solo) for No. 1 and Louis has 27 (eight solo).
Pitt will look to keep having great performances throughout this season, starting with their next game against FCS porgram Youngstown State on Sept. 21 at Acrisure Stadium.
