Pitt QB Named ACC Rookie of the Week
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had one of their players received conference recognition, as redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors.
Holstein led Pitt to a 55-24 blowout win over Kent State at Acrisure Stadium in the season opener this past weekend, completing 30-of-40 passes, 75.0%, for 336 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.
His first drive showed his true talents, as he completed all six of his passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. His best throws were a 46-yard completion to sophomore wide receiver Kenny Johnson near the goal line and then an 11-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield.
Holstein's other touchdown throws saw him complete a seven-yard pass to redshirt junior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. in the second quarter and then to Johnson in the third quarter, both in the back of the end zone.
One person who was really impressed with his perfomance was Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi, who praised his efforts post game.
"...Eli played really good, I think," Narduzzi said. "I was really happy with where he was. He had the one interception, kind of threw it off his heels, I think. We'll go back and look at what he did there. But overall, he got the ball out of his hands when he needed to. I think one series, we gave up two sacks in a row, which is disappointing. See if he needed to get rid of it or we had a protection problem. I think the corner came one time. Overall, 30 of 40 for, what, 300-plus yards, I would say he looked pretty darn good."
The performance is one that fans hope to see under new offensive coordinator Kade Bell, who is implementing a fast paced, up-tempo spread attack, that contrasts the NFL, slow, pro style offense of his predecessor, Frank Cignetti Jr.
Pitt only had three performances of more than 300 passing yards during Cignetti's two years in charge of the offense and after just one game of Bell, they're a third of the way there.
Holstein hails from Zachary, La. and came out of high school as a four-star in the Class of 2023, committing to Alabama. He transferred to Pitt following the season, working in the spring and fighting for playing time in fall camp.
He won the starting battle over redshirt junior Nate Yarnell, who started the final two games of the 2023 season. Yarnell was the starter coming out of spring camp, but Holstein came back from a hamstring injury and earned that starting spot over Yarnell for the season opener.
Narduzzi also named Holstein the starter for the Cincinnati game and as long as he keeps performing like he has, he'll continue to earn more recognition from the ACC each week.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Cincinnati Clears Star Player Before Pitt Matchup
- Watch: Pitt Commit Scores Game Winner in Season Opener
- Look: Pitt Basketball Target Gets Pittsburgh Sleeve Tattoo
- Pitt Depth Chart vs. Cincinnati
- Pitt Names Starting QB vs. Cincinnati
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt