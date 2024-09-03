Watch: Pitt Commit Scores Game Winner in Season Opener
PITTSBURGH -- The high school football season is underway across the country, and Pitt commitments have already begun to shine.
Damarion Fowlkes, who committed on June 10th, scored the game winning touchdown in Our Lady of Good Counsel High Schools' season opener against Miami Columbus.
Fowlkes was set back to return a punt that Miami Columbus took from near their goalline, and when the punt was weak and was set to land at the 40, Fowlkes moved up to grab it. Fowlkes then immediately cut to the right, sped up and got a few key blocks to take it to the end zone. Good Counsel was down 10-7 before this play in the second quarter, and Fowlkes touchdown would be the final scoring play of the game.
Fowlkes commitment to the Panthers came on the same day as fellow Good Counsel athlete Justin Thompson, who is a starting linebacker for the team.
Both will look to continue a pedigree of Pitt football players from the DC area which includes Jordan Addison, A.J. Woods, and Jalen Twyman.
Good Counsel is one of many high schools that now plays a national schedule, as the school is located in Olney, Maryland and opened their season in Miami, Florida. The remaining schedule includes a trip to New Jersey to play Depaul High School as well as hosting St. Joseph's Prep of Pennsylvania and Stonebridge High School of Virginia.
Their second to last matchup of the regular season is against Gonzaga College High School, the alma mater of 2024 NFL Draft first rounders Caleb Williams and Olu Fashanu
Good Counsel is now No. 36 in the MaxPreps Top 100 High School football programs.
Fowlkes will continue to be a large contributor as an offense and special teams specialist throughout the 2025 season.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Depth Chart vs. Cincinnati
- Pitt Names Starting QB vs. Cincinnati
- Pitt Snap Count Vs. Kent State
- Kenny Pickett Booed at Pitt Season Opener
- Pitt Opens as Underdogs vs. Cincinnati
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt