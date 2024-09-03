Cincinnati Clears Star Player Before Pitt Matchup
PITTSBURGH -- The Cincinnati Bearcats announced that one of their star players is cleared to play this season, which will impact their matchup against the Pitt Panthers this weekend in the River City Rivalry.
Cincinnati announced in a press release that the medical staff cleared redshirt junior defensive lineman Dontay Corleone to play in 2024.
The program announced that Corleone was out indefitinitely after suffering a non-football injury back in June.
Corleone spoke to Cincinnati athletic trainers that he had chest discomfort and a hard time breathing properly. He then went to the doctors, who found blood clots in his lungs and treated him for it.
He spent one night at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and received his discharge the following day, June 14.
Corleone is an incredibly important player for the Bearcats and is coming off a solid 2023 season. The 6-foot-1, 320-pound defensive tackle made 39 tackles (22 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble last campaign.
He also had three tackles (one solo), one tackle for loss and one sack in Cincinnati's win against Pitt at Acrisure Stadium in Week 2. He earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors for his play last season.
Corleone starred as a redshirt freshman in 2022, as he accrued 44 tackles (19 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
He earned a number of honors for his play that season, including AP and PFF Third Team All-American, PFF Highest Rated Defensive Player, plus AFCA and College Football News Freshman Team All-American.
Pitt will face Cincinnati in the last edition of the River City Rivalry for the forseeable future with a noon kickoff on ESPN2. Cincinnati came to Pittsburgh last season and held off a late comeback for a 27-21 win at Acrisure Stadium.
The Panthers offensive line will need to step up to deal with Corleone this weekend, with sixth year Ryan Jacoby at left guard, redshirt junior Lyndon Cooper at center and sophomore right guard BJ Williams most liable to block him.
