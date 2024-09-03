Look: Pitt Basketball Target Gets Pittsburgh Sleeve Tattoo
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have a Class of 2025 target that has ties to the local area and chose to commemorate it in ink.
Amari Evans posted on his Instagram story with a new right arm sleeve tattoo with Pittsburgh on it, including a skyline of the city above the "Pittsburgh" lettering.
Evans is a Pittsburgh native and attended Bishop Canevin High School as a freshman. He would transfer to Our Savior Lutheran in Bronx, N.Y and is now with Overtime Elite and playing in Atlanta.
He has taken two visits to Pitt, as head coach Jeff Capel and staff have built a strong relationship with the prized recruit.
This includes an unofficial visit during Christmas break at the end of 2023, where they offered him, and his official visit from June 23-25.
247Sports ranks Evans as a four-star, No. 96 in the nation and the No. 16 shooting guard in the Class of 2025. On3 rates him as a three-star, No. 130 in the country and the No. 32 shooting guard in the Class of 2025. ESPN ranks him No. 78 in the U.S., No. 23 in the Southeast Region and No. 5 in Georgia.
He is also teammates with five-star guard Meleek Thomas on the New Heights Lighnitng NYC on the Nike Circuit. Thomas will join him at Overtime Elite for his senior season and his Pitt in his top seven schools.
He is a versatile guard that plays great defensively, using his long wingspan to make steals, rebounds and blocks on opponents. He also loves to drive and the rim and pull up from behind the arc, spacing the floor to allow his other teammates to score easier baskets.
Evans averaged 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, respectively, playing on the EYBL Circuit and he earned Overtime Elite Defensive Player of the Year honors earlier this year
Pitt is in Evans' top 10 schools that Joe Tipton of On3 announced on July 27, along with Big East schools Georgetown, Villanova and Xavier, SEC teams in Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M, plus Illinois and TCU.
He also held offers from Big East schools Marquette and Providence, plus Bryant, Cal Poly, Fordham, Georgia, Manhattan, Old Dominion, Penn State, Pepperdine, Robert Morris and Sam Houston State.
Evans recently made an official visit this past weekend to Tennessee, and has three more official visits to Ole Miss this weekend, Sept. 6-8, TCU next weekend, Sept. 13-15 and Xavier the following weekend, Sept. 20-22.
