Texans DB Carted Off After Injury vs. Rams
PITTSBURGH -- Houston Texans defensive back Brandon Hill, who played for the Pitt Panthers, departed the final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, after a leg injury that required medical staff to cart him off the field.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston showed a video of the Texans medical team taking him off the field on a cart and that his right left was in a cast.
Hill had a great game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road on Aug. 9, as he recovered a fumble on a punt, that led to a touchdown, and closed out the game with an interception to ensure the win for the Texans.
He also had three tackles, one solo, against the Chicago Bears in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1 and one solo tackle against the New York Giants at home on Aug. 17.
Hill made 172 tackles (91 solo), three tackles for loss, three interceptions, 12 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns in four seasons with the Pitt Panthers.
He starred at safety in 2021, earning All-ACC Second Team honors for his efforts, racking up 71 tackles (38 solo), a tackle for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, a forced fumble and a recovery. His play made a big difference in Pitt winning their first ACC Championship and making the Peach Bowl.
Houston took Hill in the Seventh Round of the 2023 NFL Draft (No. 248 overall). They waived him on Aug. 29, 2023 and re-signed him to the practice squad.
Hill played in two games in 2023, but didn't make much of an impact. The Texans will hope that this injury is not too serious and that they can get him back on the field at some point this season.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Names Captains for 2024 Season
- Pitt Commit Transfers After Eligibility Decision
- Pitt Men's Soccer Defeats Georgetown in Season Opener
- Pitt Women's Soccer Drops Home Opener to Buffalo
- Pitt's Nate Yarnell Named to Award Watch List
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt