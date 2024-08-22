Pitt Women's Soccer Drops Home Opener to Buffalo
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 7 Pitt Panthers women's soccer team came up just short in their home opener against Buffalo Thursday night at Ambrose Urbanic Field, 2-1.
The Panthers (1-1-1) drop their first home opener since 2016, when they lost to their rival Duquesne Dukes in the City Game. This is also the first loss to the Bulls (2-0-0) since 1996 in their first meeting. The Panthers defeated the Bulls 1-0 in the First Round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament and a 2-1 victory in Buffalo in 2023.
This is also the first loss for the Panthers at home since they dropped a 1-0 contest to the then ranked No. 4 Florida State Seminoles on Oct. 23, 2022.
Buffalo opened the scoring in the 10th minute, shocking the home favorites. Pitt junior goalkeeper Ellie Breech punched the ball on a corner, but didn't clear it out the box. The ball fell to freshman forward Lola Abraham, who failed to clear it herself and it then fell to Buffalo senior midfielder Kaya Schultz, who smashed it into the back of the net.
The Panthers would then take control of the game and had almost all of the remaining chances in the first half.
Panthers senior forward Sarah Schupansky put in a great cross in the box that Abraham got into, but it hit off the inside of the right post. Senior midfielder Keera Melenhorst sprung at the loose ball and placed a pass to senior forward Samiah Phiri, who added enough power on the shot to get past Bulls sophomore goalkeeper Lexie Thompson's outstreched glove to level the match at 1-1 in the 24th minute.
Pitt had two more chances late in the half, but failed to convert. Senior midfielder Ellie Coffield took a shot from outside the box, but Thompson dove and gathered the ball. Melenhorst also shot from distance, but Thompson was there again, diving to her left and keeping the ball from sneaking in at her near post.
Schupansky had the first chance of the second half for the Panthers, as she took a shot from distance, trying to catch Thompson out of her goal, but it bounced off the bar in the 48th minute.
The Bulls took advantage of another corner, with the Panthers struggling to clear it in the 58th minute, taking the lead back 2-1.
Pitt junior defender Haylee Mersereau blocked the first shot from Schultz, but it then fell to Buffalo senior forward Jasmine Guerber, who put it past Breech.
The Panthers had the rest of the scoring chances the rest of the game, but failed to convert.
Schupansky took a long shot in the 81st minute, but Thompson stopped it once again.
Thompson came out to stop a cross, but failed to control it, giving it back to Pitt in a dangerous position. Schupansky passed it to Melenhorst, but she shot too weakly and Buffalo redshirt senior defender Federique St.-Jean dealt with it to keep their advantage.
The best chance for the Panthers came in the 88th minute. Freshman midfielder/forward Rylee Keeley got a pass from fellow freshman forward Chloe Brecht and took a shot right in front of net that Thompson made an amazing save on. Melenhorst then took another shot, but the defenders stood strong and blocked it, making a goal-line clearance.
Pitt will look to bounce back against in-state opponent Bucknell, who they'll travel to face in Lewisburg, Pa. on Sunday with kickoff set for 1 p.m.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt's Nate Yarnell Named to Award Watch List
- Pitt Non-Conference 2024-25 Schedule Revealed
- Pitt Commit Denied Eligibility for Senior Season
- Pitt Target Adds Top School to Final List
- Four Pitt Players Make Senior Bowl Watch List
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt