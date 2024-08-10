Former Pitt DB Shines in Texans Win Over Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers defensive back Brandon Hill made his return to Acrisure Stadium Friday night, playing a big role in the Houston Texans preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Hill finished tied for third on the Texans with four tackles (two solo), plus a pass defended. He made an impact in the second quarter on special teams, after he fell on a fumble from Steelers punt returner Quez Watkins and gave the Texans possession at the Steelers 33-yard line.
The fumble recovery proved crucial, as the Texans would score later on in the drive, as running back Dare Ogunbowale ran in for a four-yard touchdown, increasing the Texans' lead to 14-0.
Hill would also make another important play late in the game to win it for Houston.
The Steelers found themselves down eight points and with 16 seconds remaining, they had to go all in just to tie it. Steelers quarterback Kyle Allen overthrew his intended target, wide receiverJacob Copeland and right into the hands of Hill, who was playing at safety in a deep position to prevent a long-scoring touchdown, to end the game.
Hill was ecstatic to finally comeback to where he played his entire college career and also play an important role in the win for the Texans.
"Oh man, it felt amazing," Hill said to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston after the game. "Like you said, being back home, being back where I spent four years at the University of Pittsburgh. So being back here with this great organization with great teammates. So it just felt fun. It just felt fun, it felt familiar. So, having fun with it."
Hill made 172 tackles (91 solo), three tackles for loss, three interceptions, 12 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns in four seasons with the Panthers.
He starred at safety in 2021, earning All-ACC Second Team honors for his efforts, racking up 71 tackles (38 solo), a tackle for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, a forced fumble and a recovery. His play made a big difference in Pitt winning their first ACC Championship and making the Peach Bowl.
Houston took Hill in the Seventh Round of the 2023 NFL Draft (No. 248 overall). They waived him on Aug. 29, 2023 and re-signed him to the practice squad.
Hill played in two games in 2023, but hopes that his performances show his talents at this level, allowing him to see more time on the field for the Texans in 2024.
