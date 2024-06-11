Who Remains From Pitt's ACC Championship Team?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers won the ACC Championship back in 2021, but so much of the program has changed since that incredible season.
Pitt has struggled to find a true-signal caller since Kenny Pickett gradauted, leading them to a 9-4 2022 season with a Sun Bowl victory under USC transfer Kedon Slovis and backup Nick Patti.
2023 served as an historic collapse for the program Boston College transfer Phil Jurkovec and Penn State transfer Christian Veilleux struggling throughout, leading to a 3-9 record that saw many players transfer and a few long time coaches lose their jobs.
Heading into the third season from the 2021 ACC Title, let's look at who is left from the team going into 2024.
Pitt players left from 2021 ACC Championship Team on 2024 Roster
Quarterback: Nate Yarnell, Jake Frantl (WO)
Running back: Rodney Hammond, Daniel Carter
Wide receiver: Jake McConnachie, Peter Vardzel (WO)
Tight End: Gavin Barthlomew, Jake Renda
Offensive Lineman: Terrence Enos Jr., Terrence Moore, Branson Taylor, Jason Collier Jr., Ryan Jacoby, Matt Altsman (WO), Matt Metrosky (WO)
Defensive lineman: Elliot Donald, Nakhi Johnson, Nate Temple, Bam Brima, Will King IV (WO)
Linebacker: Brandon George, Nick Lapi, Dylan Bennett (WO), Luke DelGaudio (WO)
Defensive Back: Javon McIntrye, Phillip O'Brien Jr., Tamarion Crumpley, Noah Biglow, Rashad Battle
Punter: Caleb Junko, Cam Guess (WO)
Place Kicker: Ben Sauls
Only four players from this list made statistical contributions in the ACC Championship game.
Running back Rodney Hammond rushed six times for 22 yards and caught three passes for 30 yards, as well as a 22-yard receiving touchdown for Pitt's second touchdown of the game.
Tight end Gavin Bartholomew made one catch for seven yards, linebacker Brandon George made three tackles (one solo) and place kicker Ben Sauls kicked off seven times for 453 yards and five touchbacks.
There were a few other players on the team that played sparingly or didn't have as a big of a role throughout the 2021 season. This includes the likes of defensive linemen Bam Brima and Nate Temple, running back Daniel Carter, offensive linemen Branson Taylor, Jason Collier Jr. and Ryan Jacoby, as well as defensive backs Rashad Battle and Phillip O'Brien Jr.
Lots of players redshirted, including starting quarterback Nate Yarnell, punter Caleb Junko, defensive backs Javon McIntrye, Tamarion Crumpley and Noah Biglow and defensive linemen Elliot Donald and
Two former walk-ons earned scholarships in wide receiver Jake McConnachie and linebacker Nick Lapi.
Many of these players have the opportunity to put last season to the past and start a new era, especially with an entirely new offensive staff with offensive coordinator Kade Bell at the helm.
Yarnell will work with Hammond and Bartholomew to make important plays throughout, while Enos, Moore, Taylor, Collier and Jacoby will all play significant minutes on the offensive line.
Defensively, George will start at middle linebacker, while McIntyre and O'Brien will continue to start at safety.
Crumpley, Biglow and Battle all have the opportunity to take over at the three open cornerback spot, while Brima, Donald and Johnson each have a chance to make an impression on new defensive line coach Tim Daoust.
Sauls and Junko will serve as the kicker and punter for the Panthers, while Guess is the holder on PATs and field goals.
While it's not 2021 anymore, with Pickett, Addison, and Abanikanda on offense and players like Calijah Kancey, SirVocea Dennis, Erick Hallett II and Brandon Hill dominating defensively, Pitt still has some important pieces from that team heading into 2024.
If those pieces come together, along with some newer transfers, the Panthers might get back to winning ways sooner rather than later.
