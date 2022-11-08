To Return or Not to Return: Kedon Slovis, Pitt Mulling Decision

Whether or not Kedon Slovis will be a Pitt Panther next year is up in the air.

PITTSBURGH -- The COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into the natural recruiting schedules and rotation of players that most college football programs go through. after the NCAA issued a blanket extra year all college athletes who may have opted out or lost a season for one reason or another, coaches have had to deal with roster management delicately. The Pitt Panthers have a couple of players who could exercise that right, most notably starting quarterback Kedon Slovis.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said he hadn't had that conversation yet with Slovis, who earned the starting job after transferring in from USC. In fact, none of the Panthers' top three quarterbacks on the Panthers' depth chart have to leave if they don't want to. Add in that 2023 four-star recruit Kenny Minchey is set to enroll early and the quarterbacks room is getting more and more crowded.

Narduzzi said he's leaving those conversations for later in the season - namely two weeks from now when the Panthers prepare for Senior Day against Duke.

"We're going to have that conversation," Narduzzi said. "I think let's let the season play out. Really have not had it, and you've got Senior Day in two weeks. We'll have to figure it out soon who's going to walk out there, who's not."

But even then, the true tally of departing seniors will remain a mystery until long after the season is over. Much of Pitt's current starting offensive line participated in Senior Day ceremonies last season but still exercised their "COVID year" to take one more trip around the block.

"Again, as you guys know, some guys will walk out for senior day and some guys won't, and it doesn't mean they aren't going, either," Narduzzi said. "There's decisions to be made for a lot of people come the end of the season."

