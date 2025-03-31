In-State Underclassman Pitt Fans Should Know
On Saturday, an in-state rising junior that Pitt Panthers should take note of was in Pittsburgh to attend spring camp.
Brandon Lockley is an up-and-coming linebacker at powerhouse St. Joseph’s Prep. As a sophomore he was a significant contributor throughout 2024, as the Philly squad reached its third consecutive PIAA state title.
Ranked four-stars by some networks, Lockley categorizes himself as a linebacker/safety, similar to his veteran teammate at mike linebacker - four-year starter Anthony Sacca. The four-star Notre Dame 2025-class signee began his prep career at safety before leading the front seven as a senior in 2024.
Lockley is already 6-foot-2 and roughly 220 pounds prior to wrapping up his sophomore year. Attacking from the box at St. Joe’s last season, he was afforded exemplary veteran teammates to follow, most notably four-star 2025-class linebacker Anthony Sacca who will enroll at Notre Dame in June.
Arguably the most significant varsity game across the state of Pennsylvania in 2024 was an October matchup between Sacca and St. Joe’s versus elite receiver/safety Joey O’Brien and La Salle College.
Late in the third quarter, the ball game tied up 14-14, Lockley intercepted a pass from four-star La Salle quarterback Gavin Sidwar in the shallow flat, energizing his squad. It spanned four overtimes, but Lockley and St. Joe's came out with a 35-34 victory. (The underclassman is shown taking the ball away starting at the 0:24 mark in his junior highlights on Hudl).
It takes a special sophomore to earn enough trust from the St. Joe's coaching staff to simply see the field in a game like the clash with La Salle on October 7.
To create a key turnover and repeatedly and violently strike the Power Four-bound quarterback, that's how an underclassman sets the stage for national popularity and piles of scholarship opportunities.
So far, Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee, Wake Forest, and West Virginia fill out his list.
Of course, it's only the beginning. Lockley won't wrap up his sophomore year for another few months. And that's why it's important for Coach Narduzzi and his staff to make a strong impression now and not later in his jam-packed college search.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Multifaceted State Champ Amari Sabb Talks Pitt Panthers
- Dylan Wester: 'Pitt Feels Like a Family, I Love It'
- Crucial In-State Teammates Visit Pitt
- Pitt Football Loses Another WPIAL Target to Penn State
- Pat Narduzzi Impressed by Pitt's Kickers
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt