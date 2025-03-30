Dylan Wester: 'Pitt Feels Like a Family, I Love It'
Just over a week ago while in Pennsylvania with his family, Dylan Wester gave his commitment to the Pitt Panthers.
He's a 2026-class receiver, on paper, out of Sarasota (Fla.) Booker High School. His receiver label doesn't accurately depict how he competes on the field, contributing in more ways than one.
As a junior in the fall, the 5-foot-10 speedster logged 37 catches for 675 yards and six touchdowns. It was an improvement on the 23 snags in his sophomore season, notching 433 yards and one score.
Only one opponent launched a single returnable kickoff in Wester's direction in 2024. The multi-purpose offensive weapon returned it 85 yards to pay dirt.
It may not be a full-time job, but Wester chips in on defense, too. He put together 22 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, and a forced fumble last season. After logging Power Four Conference offers from NC State, Pitt, and Wake Forest along with Buffalo, Delaware, East Carolina, FAU, Liberty, Marshall, Toledo, South Florida, Wagner, and Yale, Wester booked a June 5-7 official visit to Pittsburgh.
Shortly thereafter, he lined up a spring trip for the weekend of March 21-23.
As we know, Wester gave his verbal commitment to the Panthers on his first day in Pittsburgh, announcing his decision publicly a day later.
When you went up there to Pittsburgh, did you believe that making a commitment was in the cards for you? Did you expect that to be a possibility?
"Yes, sir. Before I went out there, that was in the back of my head. I knew it was a possibility. They just reinforced it even more. It made it seem like, 'Why wait?'"
I saw the photos of you and your family posing with Pat Narduzzi. For your family, what did they make of the visit? What did you dad think of Pitt and the coaching staff?
"Yes, they got along quite well. My dad thought of Coach Narduzzi as like a dad away from home, somebody that will be able to look out for me, someone just like a dad away from home."
We spoke with your fellow Pitt commit, quarterback Angelo Renda, this week. He was really excited about you, had a lot of positive things to say. What are your thoughts on Angelo?
"I think Angelo is a great guy from the time we talked. I think he has great touch on the ball. He's accurate. I think he makes good decisions. I can't wait to play with him, yeah."
How are you feeling about being committed to Pitt, and are there any prospects you're hoping will join you?
"It feels great, committed to Pitt. It feels like a family, I love it. Prospects I'm trying to get there, right now, I don't really have any except for my teammate, Tyren Wortham. I'm trying to him to commit. He has Pitt in his Top 10. He also plays receiver."
Wortham is a relatively high three-star receiver ranked No. 579 overall nationally. In the fall, he caught 67 balls for 1,360 yards and 17 touchdowns, attracting more than two dozen scholarship offers along the way.
Arizona, Boston College, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigam State, NC State, Ole Miss, Pitt, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest, and West Virginia represent the 6-foot, 175-pound rising senior's Power Five options to date.
